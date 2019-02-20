Top 5 Alternative Arab Bands in the Middle East
Some of the edgiest social and political critique has often come from the music scene.
Don’t think the Middle East has alternative music - well, think again! In fact, some of the edgiest social and political critique has often come from the music scene.
For the past two decades, the bands in this video have provided an outlet for music lovers, creatives and young people to connect.
Increasingly, some of these groups have become commercially successful as the music scene across the region slowly opens up, and attending gigs becomes more acceptable.
Tune in and educate yourself on Indie Music in MENA, with this weeks top 5!
