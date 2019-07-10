Top 5 Arab Stars Bottle Cap Challenge

Don’t go to school kids - you heard it here first.

After all, who needs a degree in astrophysics when you can drop-kick a bottle-cap into the Sky? You think all those years studying math is going to get you insta likes? Oh no.

These MENA celebs show everyone how things should be done, and what really matters in life. So put those books down, and go out and practice… because it’s all about priorities. Before you do any of that, remember to watch our top 5 run-down (also, subscribe!)