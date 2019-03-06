Top 5 Egyptian Music Video Models From The 90s

Let’s celebrate the unique models of the 90s and hope for a similar comeback in this week’s Top 5 Video

Beauty standards have definitely shifted in the past few decades. It doesn’t really matter if bushy eyebrows and scrunchies make a comeback, for the original 90s chicks are irreplaceable.

Go back with us to the old modeling days where girls with wild hair and extreme eyebrows turned heads. For obvious reasons, you cannot tell models apart right now, as if the same makeup artist; or plastic -Ehhemm- surgeon, worked on all of them. We demand the return of versatile models; real women with real imperfections.

Let's celebrate the unique models of the 90s and hope for a similar comeback in this week's Top 5 Video