Top 5 Family-Friendly Hotel Deals in Dubai

Summer sunshine sheds a bright light on Dubai, promising months full of the three R’s: rest, relaxation and recreation. A high caliber of excitement permeates the scene, and with so many things to do, places to see and experiences to chase, find your ultimate getaway right in Dubai. Enjoy a luxurious family staycation with our top picks of deals at family-friendly hotels.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

​

The lavish Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is a remarkable jewel on the Palm Jumeirah’s crescent. Paying homage to the Ottoman era, this magnificent resort brings you the best of sea, sun and sand this summer. UAE residents - book yourself in for a weekend of hospitality with up to 20% off on the best available room rates.



Spend the day lounging on the poolside and dining at one of the hotel’s remarkable restaurants while also enjoying unlimited access to the hotel’s renowned spa, which features relaxing treatments and an opulent hammam. What’s more? You’ll thrill the kids with unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, a large swath of pristine private beach and select movies at the hotel’s private cinema to make the time rush by. Use the promo code "JBREAKS" to avail the offer.

Aloft City Centre Deira Dubai

​

Stay in the heart of the city, while enjoying the incredible attractions and experiences Dubai has to offer, with Aloft City Centre Deira. Hip and cosmopolitan, this affordable urban escape overlooks the historic Dubai Creek and is perfect for families with young children. From cosy, colourful rooms to a stunning terrace pool and billiards tables, it’s a fabulous spot for a staycation, especially with all the perks.



Spend an afternoon rejuvenating at the hotel’s spa with 25% off all treatments. While buffet breakfast is included, you can get another 25% off on F&B at Canteen and WXYZ. Hit the town and make the most of Ski Dubai and iFly with a 50% discount on tickets – and swing by the neighbouring Deira City Centre for shopping escapades. You can also settle in for an old-school movie going experience at the outdoor Vox Cinema experience with special hotel guest discounts.

Address Downtown

​

If the name doesn’t give it away, Address Hotels are housed in some of the best locations in Dubai. Head to Downtown Dubai to indulge in the heights of mid-city luxury and comfort at the Address Downtown while getting 50% off the best available rates. Plus, you'll receive Emaar gift vouchers to spend for every night – AED200 for rooms and AED400 for suites. Each room is designed with sophistication at the forefront, offering splendid views of the iconic neighbourhood.



Bask in the summer sun by a cascading infinity pool, surrounded by landscaped gardens, or retreat to the Club Lounge for a choice of delectable international dishes. While the parents relax, children can spend hours at the Qix Club, revelling in the perfect blend of entertaining and educational activities.



Of course, the district houses some of the city’s most remarkable sights and experiences in addition to the Burj Khalifa and the world’s largest mall. Venture down Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard to see Dubai Opera sparkle at night and dine at one of the trendy restaurants – Karak House is a favourite local gem.

JA The Resort

​

When it comes to family-style fun, JA The Resort is your ultimate destination. Located in Jebel Ali – a short drive away from the city’s hustle and bustle – this nature-lit property has activities to make each day a new adventure.



The 800m stretch of private beach regularly stages water sports of all kinds, while land athletes can make the most of the equestrian centre, tennis and squash courts, a floodlit golf course or the shooting range. Get in on all this action at the 5-star hotel with rooms starting at AED396 a night. Even better, you'll receive the full price of your stay back in credit, which you can spend to your liking at onsite restaurants and lounges or select activities.

Tamani Marina

​

Dubai Marina is one of those famed neighbourhoods where the city doesn’t sleep. Find your own balance of action and relaxation by staying at the Tamani Marina, perfect for larger families.



The stylish serviced apartments at this hotel bring all the comforts of your home with the indulgence of Dubai’s renowned hospitality. At 55 storeys high, Tamani Marina offers spectacular city views and convenient proximity to the tram and metro station for quick travels across the city. Laze by the pool or get active at the hotel’s well-equipped indoor gym – there’s something for everyone. Children under 11 years dine for free with two-bedroom bed and breakfast suite packages starting at AED483.