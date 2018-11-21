Top 5 Female Rappers From the Middle East

Here are the Top 5 women who are changing the face of rap in the Middle East with their bold lyrics and powerful prose.

The Middle Eastern Rap scene is growing by the minute.

While it has been mainly dominated by males, some female voices rise against the tide raising controversy and discussing issues not being tackled by their male counterparts.



Here are the Top 5 women who are changing the face of rap in the Middle East with their bold lyrics and powerful prose.