Top 5 Films That Were Filmed in Jordan
The tiny desert Kingdom has played host to some of Hollywood’s most memorable movies
It doesn’t matter if you’re escaping an ancient temple, driving in your alien ride, or defusing a bomb - your movie won’t pop, unless it happens to be filmed in Jordan.
The tiny desert Kingdom has played host to some of Hollywood’s most memorable movies, from Indiana Jones discovering the ancient city of Petra, to Matt Damon surviving a Martian landscape otherwise known as ‘Wadi Rum’.
Here are the Top 5 most recognisable movies filmed in Jordan, but there are many others.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Five 2016/17 Hollywood films that were shot in Morocco
- Jordanian films win top awards in Swedish film festival
- 4 films from Dubai International Film Festival, Gulf Film Festival screening at prestigious Hot Docs festival in Canada
- 90 short films from Arab world at Cannes Film Corner
- Strictly under embargo until 19:30 BST 22 July 2010