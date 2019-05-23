Top 5 Funniest Situations in Ramez Jalal's Prank Shows

Despite the criticism he faces every year, there is no doubt that Ramez Jalal's prank show is one of the most watched during the month of Ramadan.

Many people are keen to watch it every day to follow up on the comedic reactions of celebrities who are victims of pranks.



Comedy in Ramez Jalal's shows varies between sarcastic comments on guests, friendly reactions from his fellow celebrities, or violent reactions that Ramez Jalal receives from them at the end of the episode. In this week's Top 5 Video we showcase a collection of the most comedic situations in Ramez Jalal's prank shows over the years.