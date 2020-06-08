Top 5 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh, surfing the web to learn something new or scavenging for a memorable movie recommendation, we have got you covered. This weekend makes a grand entrance with entertainment of every sort, so whatever you’re up for, find something to match in this list of top five things to do in Dubai.

Make time for laughter

In Dubai, there’s always a reason to smile and this Thursday, Indian comic Anshu Mor is bringing you plenty of quips. Join the stand-up star when he headlines the penultimate show of the Ha Ha Ha-Bibi comedy series, which has seen the likes of Vir Das and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia take on virtual stages. The 40 year old artist gave up 11 years in the corporate world to pursue his dream of travelling the globe and delivering hilarious, wisdom-packed performances in his clean and charming storytelling style. No matter where you're tuning in from, enjoy front-row seats to this comedy show on Zoom.

When: 11 June

Skim through the annals of the future

Emirates Literature Foundation, the very organisation that brings the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature every year, is extending its calendar of illuminating events this month. On Saturday, join HE Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister, Office of Cultural Diplomacy in the UAE, and Lesley Hazleton, award-winning journalist and author of The First Muslim, discuss the relationship between faith and science. As innovation and scientific developments play an increasingly vital role in the world, hear how different belief systems can equip us for the future.

Watch a French comedy-drama

Alain Resnais’ 1983 French film Live Is A Bed of Roses explores three stories in different eras, all united by one location. Before the First World War, Count Michel Forbek sets off to build a utopian castle, “a temple of happiness,” for his beloved and his friends. Nora Winkle predicts her friend’s relationship in a time where love is more important than education, and children imagine a heroic story in medieval times. Dive into this creative tale, handpicked by the team at Cinema Akil for their collaboration with streaming platform Mubi. Register and enjoy three free months of independent art films, world cinema and cult classics, all at home. ready

Get ready for the stage

Fancy yourself a comic or actor in the making? Smooth out your sharp edges and learn tricks of the trade with Mina Liccione, an award-winning artist, comedian and acting coach. The local celebrity is hosting The Comedy Lockdown, a series of virtual workshops in English and Arabic for aspiring entertainers. Discover what it takes to command a stage, working your way through group sessions, and finish it off with a live performance online. It’s a fabulous way to get involved with Dubai’s creative community and explore your artistic talent in a fun and welcoming environment.

Dip a toe in the art world

Safwan Dahoul is no stranger in the Arab art world. The painter has distinguished himself time and time again, with pieces that investigate an ever-evolving region through contemporary figuration. His monochromatic portraits are as inspired by the Cubist principles of Picasso as Assyrian and Pharaonic art – a marriage that transcends time, place and culture. His latest collection, The Awakening, unravels themes of alienation and longing through melancholy images. Explore the moving, dream-like series at Ayyam Gallery from home thanks to Alserkal Online, which brings the art hub’s leading galleries to the world wide web as 360-degree virtual tours.