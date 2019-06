Hola habibti, comment ca va, did you miss us?

We know you did! It’s nice to shake things up in another language now and again, and that’s exactly what the likes of Elissa, Nancy, Haifa, Diab, and Samaha have attempted in the past.

Does dabbling in a second language add a little “Je ne sais quoi” to an artist’s sound?

Honestly, ihna ma bneraf - bas vraiment, these stars take a pretty good shot at it.