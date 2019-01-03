Top 5 Universal Music Videos of 2018 (Video)
Here are our top 5 picks of universal music videos that were highly viewed and celebrated in 2018.
Whether you are at the gym or watching videos on Youtube, you might have caught one of those music videos that got people talking in 2018.
Here are our top 5 picks of universal music videos that were highly viewed and celebrated in 2018.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- MENA's Top 10 youtube music videos for 2013
- Amal Hijazi praying for success in new music video
- Video: Ruthless UAE destroy Malaysia 10-0 in 2018 World Cup qualifier
- Emea video gaming market to reach aed 32.3 billion in 2008 up by 18.4% over the last year
- EMEA video gaming market to reach AED 32.3 billion in 2008 up by 18.4% over the last year