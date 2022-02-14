Valentine's Day Top 5 Arabic Music Classics

This Day is all about love, we at al Bawaba would like to share with you the 5 most listened to Arabic songs about love for Valentine's day. Happy listening.
1) Eid o hob (Eid and Love), by Kadim Al Sahir.
2) Kul Am Wa Ante Habibati (Every year and you are my love), duet by Fadhl Shaker and Sherine Abdel-Wahab
3) Ana La Habibi (I'm my lover's and he's mine), by Fairuz
4) Al Kawkab (The Planet), by Rahma Riad
5) Awel Marra Theb Ya Albi (The first time you love; my heart), by Abdel Halim Hafez
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)