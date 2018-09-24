Top 7 Things to do in Dubai This Weekend

Dubai’s full of dance, drama and delight (Shutterstock)

Dubai’s cultural diversity is always apparent, but never more so when you consider all the entertainment on any given day. From wooden row boat races to Emirati traditional dances to a music festival featuring electronica and dub, this weekend is a whirlwind of wonder...

Check out our top seven things to do this weekend:

Rowing Race Season Begins

Cast your gaze towards the horizon on Friday morning, and you might witness the spectacle of the season's first traditional rowing race. Dubai International Marine Club's exciting series of ocean-going races takes place in the waters offshore of the Mina Seyahi club. This race is the first of four rounds, culminating in the chance to take the prestigious Maktoum Cup. Watch as teams of ten rowers drive the 30ft wooden craft through the water at great speeds, vying for a place in the December final.

When: 28 September

Where: Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi

Catch the Asia Cricket Cup Final

This weekend is your chance to catch the final clash of the titans in the epic 14th edition of the Asia Cricket Cup, at Dubai’s stunning international stadium in Sports City. Join up to 25,000 lively fans at the concluding match in the six nation (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Hong Kong) tournament. Will defending champions India make it through to the final? You’re sure of a thrilling day’s play.

When: 28 September

Where: Dubai International Stadium - Dubai Sports City

Dance Under the Stars with Swiss Turntablist Oliva

Doyen of the Ibiza party scene, DJ Andrea Oliva is headlining at Soho Garden, the Meydan-based super venue, where you can now enjoy the elements while whipping up a storm on the dancefloor. A favourite of Pete Tong, Oliva promises to drop some of his hottest tracks, like 2016’s summer anthem ‘Scream’. In demand globally, Oliva has performed in front of millions, with recent standout festival sets including Tomorrowland, Medusa, Sonus, Sunwaves, Kappa Futur and DGTL, to name a few.

When: 27 September

Where: Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse

Arthouse Cinema Akil opens Permanent Screen

Dubai’s very own arthouse movie pop-up concept is throwing open the doors to its permanent space in Alserkal Avenue this weekend. Head to Al Quoz industrial area and take your pick of two stylish movies that mark the new cinemas opening: Yomeddine or McQueen. Yomeddine is an Egyptian comedy charting a cured leper’s first journey across the country, while McQueen is a no-holds-barred documentary biopic of the British fashion designer, Alexander McQueen.

When: McQueen: 28 September - 5 October

Yomeddine: 28 September - 12 October

Where: Cinema Akil, Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue

Time to get Your Groove (on the Grass) On

Dubai’s homegrown music and lifestyle festival, Groove on the Grass, celebrates its seventh edition this year, with electronica pioneers Orbital headlining, supported by electronic musician Chicane, and DJ and producer James Zabiela. Hit the 'Green Arena' for house, techno and everything in between, including Dewalta & Mike Shannon's debut live show on the 'Cosmic Forest' stage. The event also plays host to one of the UK & Ibiza’s hottest newcomers; London-based East End Dubs.

When: 28 September

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Aladdin et La Prophetie at The Junction

Take the kids along to this classic tale with a new European twist. Staged at The Junction, this play performed in French tells the story of Aladdin, a young man of the people who wants to help his sick mum while around him the city is in revolt. This dramatic, amusing and engaging musical tale for children will keep the adults enthralled too.

When: 28 September

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Celebrate Childhood at The Outlet Village

This medieval Italian village-themed mall close to Dubai Parks & Resorts started celebrating Saudi National Day last weekend, but decided to carry on the festival feeling for a few weeks more. Head along to the venue with the kids for a host of free entertainment. There are free movie screenings, and a creative zone featuring giant indoor games. There's also a soft play zone for the tinier tots. Encourage your little ones to unleash their inner artists at the arts and crafts zone, where they can have a go at paper plate spin art sessions, doodle on the chalkboard wall or scribble all over giant colouring pages.

When: Daily until 29 September

Where: The Outlet Village Mall

