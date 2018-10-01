Top 7 things to do in Dubai This Weekend

Movies, melodies and marine action (Shutterstock)

Intro: Ease into a relaxing weekend with Dubai inviting you to hear a Bollywood legend, watch an extraordinary crooner or maybe head to the (artsy) movies. There’s also the chance to test your fitness on the track at Dubai Autodrome, or maybe take to the beach to watch a dramatic dhow race.

Check out our top seven things to do this weekend:

Arthouse Movies on Tap

Alserkal Avenue now hosts Dubai’s first arthouse and alternative movie space, Cinema Akil. Don’t miss the chance to catch the movies that opened the venue and the season last weekend - ‘Yomeddine’ and ‘McQueen’. Or take in one of this week’s new offerings, Russian director Sergei Parajanov’s 1969 masterwork, ‘The Color of Pomegranates’, or ‘Dogman’, the recently-made Italian morality tale about a downtrodden dog coiffeur who seeks friendship, then vengeance.

When: 4-6 October - various times, check website

Where: Cinema Akil, Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue

Celebrate Chinese Cinema

This weekend sees the beginning of a week celebrating Chinese movies - from blockbusters to alternative. Head to Roxy Cinema outlets on City Walk, The Beach and Boxpark, to see films including Po Feng, Twenties Once Again, The Nightingale, Dragon Blade, Wolf Totem, Monkey King: Hero is Back, American Dreams in China and Big Fish & Begonia. That's not all - the city is also hosting some of China’s biggest celebrities and directors during the movie extravaganza.

When: 1-7 October

Where: Roxy Cinemas, The Beach, City Walk and Boxpark

Marvellous Morning Melodies

Wim Hoste brings his dulcet tones to a morning concert at the Madinat Theatre, at the heart of the Souk Madinat. The multi-talented Dubai-based tenor will be offering up a musical journey with the ‘crooners’ in an event that will appeal to all. The 11:30am concert performance will include tracks from Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Charles Aznavour and Andrea Bocelli, to name a few.

When: 5 October

Where: Madinat Theatre, Souk Madinat

Hear the Playback Queen

Shreya Ghoshal, otherwise known as India’s ‘playback queen’ is performing live with a full symphony orchestra at Sheikh Rashid Hall. The Bollywood favourite will be entertaining her fans with some of her vast repertoire, which includes performing in 17 languages, including many Indian dialects, French, Nepalese, Bengali and Urdu. The likes of Asha Bhosle and Kavita Krishnamurthy have pronounced Shreya the best singer of her generation.

When: 5 October

Where: Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre

Run The Track

Jog over to Dubai Autodrome at Motor City for the first track run in the 2018/19 'Run The Track' series. The runs are aimed at everyone, whether you are a first-time social runner or an established athlete. Each Run The Track Event covers three distances, 10km, 5km and 3km, and they take place on the safe, traffic-free course. You might even make racing car sounds as you run around the course - which start close to the race pits and finish at the impressive official checkered line in front of the grandstand.

When: 6 October

Where: Dubai Autodrome

Modest Fashion Musts

Expect to see modest fashion pieces from designers including Basit Sipra, Mariyam D Rizwan, Amishi London, Zero Makeup and Suchista Stylista, at this two-day Festive Boutique Fashion Show, taking place at the swish Palace Hotel Downtown. The free-to-attend fashion and lifestyle event is a chance for you to view this season's fashions from designers in the UAE, Indian and Pakistan. You’ll gain access to a feast of exclusive designer wear, as well as accessories and lifestyle items.

When: 5-6 October

Where: The Palace Hotel Downtown

Get Down with the Dhows

Dubai International Marine Club’s winter race season continues with the chance to watch a most traditional race. Cast your gaze offshore from Mina Seyahi, and you’ll glimpse the majesty and grace of traditional wooden 43ft dhows racing. They might look serene from the shoreline, but aboard the entirely-Emirati crews are using all their strength, skill and synaptic memory banks to race these craft to the limits.

When: 6 October

Where: Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi

