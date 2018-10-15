Top 7 Things to do in Dubai This Weekend

Here’s to a weekend dedicated to live shows and the outdoors (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Gear up for live shows and open-air glory all weekend long with a highly-anticipated retro dance party starring 90s staples Vengaboys and contemporary covers of classic Bollywood hits with digital sensation Sanam. Stand up comedy, musicals, tech shows and more – Dubai’s proving that better weather ushers in better weekends.

Check out our top seven things to do this weekend:

The Venga Bus is Comin’

Multiplatinum Eurodance icons Vengaboys are bringing back the 90s to Zero Gravity for the ultimate nostalgia-drenched throwback Thursday party of the year. The sensational pop group became a household name right in time for the turn of the century with catchy tunes like 'Boom Boom Boom Boom' and 'We're Going to Ibiza'. Now they’re back— eccentric outfits, flirty beats, and all— to perform at one of Dubai’s most popular beachside venues.

When: 18 October

Where: Zero Gravity

More Info

A Tale of Tunes

Get swept away in the glamour and winsome of Bollywood with the internationally acclaimed musical Taj Express live at the Dubai Opera. Directed by Shruti Merchant, the musical chronicles the journey of an aspiring composer named Shanker as he breaks into India’s dynamic film industry with the help of his idol. The show is a vibrant celebration of contemporary Bollywood, featuring hits by veteran composer A.R. Rahman and a cast of multi-talented performers.

When: 18 Oct: 8pm; 19-20 Oct: 3-8pm

Where: Dubai Opera

More Info

Testing Friendships

UAE-based arts company Culture Emulsion invites you to a live performance of the famous play-turned-film ‘Nos Femmes’ at Alserkal Avenue’s The Junction theatre. ‘Nos Femmes’ follows the story of three friends—Simon, Max, and Paul—with a 35-year-old history as they find themselves at an unexpected crossroads after Simon commits a horrifying crime. What will happen when Max and Paul are forced to choose between loyalty and the law? Find out this weekend.

When: 17 – 20 October

Where: The Junction at Alserkal Avenue

More Info

Cry of Laughter

Mick Ferry, Christian Schulte-Loh, and Paul Tomkinson will leave you in stitches with their hilarious stand-up routines at The Laughter Factory Comedy Club. Each brings a unique and riotous perspective to life for a night you’ll never forget. Located in the Grand Millennium Hotel, The Laughter Factory Comedy Club regularly hosts a roster of some of the most talented comedians from around the world. Gather your friends for an evening that guarantees uninterrupted laughter.

When: 18 Oct

Where: Grand Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha

More Info

Front of the Line

Start living like The Jetsons with a sneak peek into the future of technology. Hosted in the uber-cool Warehouse 4 in Al Quoz, the Tech Fashion Show grants first-in-line access to technology yet to be released in the region. The weekend-long event reimagines the retail experience with interactive activations, showcases by leading and local tech brands, and need-to-have gadgets.

When: 18 – 19 Oct

Where: Warehouse Four, Al Quoz

More Info

New Age Oldies

YouTube performers-turned-digital sensation Sanam is playing their first live show in Dubai at Zabeel Park's outdoor amphitheatre. The pop-rock group experienced a meteoric rise to fame with their jaw-dropping talent and hit renditions of classic Bollywood songs since their start in 2013. With over 4 million subscribers, Sanam is one of India's top 10 independent YouTube Channels. Don’t miss your chance to see them live.

When: 18 October

Where: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre

More Info

Test Your Trainers

Super Sports is on a mission to get Dubai on its feet. Get in on their latest event, the Super Sports Triathlon at Al Mamzar Beach with an action-packed race combining swimming, biking, and running. All ages and skill sets are welcome, so enter alone or pull together a relay team of two or three friends. Get pumped with great music, weather, and palpable community spirit.

When: 19 Oct

Where: Al Mamzar Beach

More Info