Top 7 Things to do in Dubai This Weekend
Gear up for live shows and open-air glory all weekend long with a highly-anticipated retro dance party starring 90s staples Vengaboys and contemporary covers of classic Bollywood hits with digital sensation Sanam. Stand up comedy, musicals, tech shows and more – Dubai’s proving that better weather ushers in better weekends.
Check out our top seven things to do this weekend:
The Venga Bus is Comin’
Multiplatinum Eurodance icons Vengaboys are bringing back the 90s to Zero Gravity for the ultimate nostalgia-drenched throwback Thursday party of the year. The sensational pop group became a household name right in time for the turn of the century with catchy tunes like 'Boom Boom Boom Boom' and 'We're Going to Ibiza'. Now they’re back— eccentric outfits, flirty beats, and all— to perform at one of Dubai’s most popular beachside venues.
When: 18 October
Where: Zero Gravity
More Info
A Tale of Tunes
Get swept away in the glamour and winsome of Bollywood with the internationally acclaimed musical Taj Express live at the Dubai Opera. Directed by Shruti Merchant, the musical chronicles the journey of an aspiring composer named Shanker as he breaks into India’s dynamic film industry with the help of his idol. The show is a vibrant celebration of contemporary Bollywood, featuring hits by veteran composer A.R. Rahman and a cast of multi-talented performers.
When: 18 Oct: 8pm; 19-20 Oct: 3-8pm
Where: Dubai Opera
More Info
Testing Friendships
UAE-based arts company Culture Emulsion invites you to a live performance of the famous play-turned-film ‘Nos Femmes’ at Alserkal Avenue’s The Junction theatre. ‘Nos Femmes’ follows the story of three friends—Simon, Max, and Paul—with a 35-year-old history as they find themselves at an unexpected crossroads after Simon commits a horrifying crime. What will happen when Max and Paul are forced to choose between loyalty and the law? Find out this weekend.
When: 17 – 20 October
Where: The Junction at Alserkal Avenue
More Info
Cry of Laughter
Mick Ferry, Christian Schulte-Loh, and Paul Tomkinson will leave you in stitches with their hilarious stand-up routines at The Laughter Factory Comedy Club. Each brings a unique and riotous perspective to life for a night you’ll never forget. Located in the Grand Millennium Hotel, The Laughter Factory Comedy Club regularly hosts a roster of some of the most talented comedians from around the world. Gather your friends for an evening that guarantees uninterrupted laughter.
When: 18 Oct
Where: Grand Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha
More Info
Front of the Line
Start living like The Jetsons with a sneak peek into the future of technology. Hosted in the uber-cool Warehouse 4 in Al Quoz, the Tech Fashion Show grants first-in-line access to technology yet to be released in the region. The weekend-long event reimagines the retail experience with interactive activations, showcases by leading and local tech brands, and need-to-have gadgets.
When: 18 – 19 Oct
Where: Warehouse Four, Al Quoz
More Info
New Age Oldies
YouTube performers-turned-digital sensation Sanam is playing their first live show in Dubai at Zabeel Park's outdoor amphitheatre. The pop-rock group experienced a meteoric rise to fame with their jaw-dropping talent and hit renditions of classic Bollywood songs since their start in 2013. With over 4 million subscribers, Sanam is one of India's top 10 independent YouTube Channels. Don’t miss your chance to see them live.
When: 18 October
Where: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre
More Info
Test Your Trainers
Super Sports is on a mission to get Dubai on its feet. Get in on their latest event, the Super Sports Triathlon at Al Mamzar Beach with an action-packed race combining swimming, biking, and running. All ages and skill sets are welcome, so enter alone or pull together a relay team of two or three friends. Get pumped with great music, weather, and palpable community spirit.
When: 19 Oct
Where: Al Mamzar Beach
More Info
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- From music to fireworks: Fun things you can do, see during the UAE National Day weekend
- 20 Things to Do in UAE for Less Than Dh20
- Live, love Morocco: 7 things to do in Marrakech if you’re on a budget
- 5 Things You Need to Stop Doing if You're an Expat in Dubai
- 5 Things You Should Never Do at Work: The Smart Person's Guide