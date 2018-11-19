From live shows to horse racing, it’s a weekend for the outdoors (Shutterstock)

This weekend is bringing you the chance to see Atif Aslam and Nancy Ajram perform live for little to nothing, as well as the last opportunity to catch a French troop rewrite a classic tale with a modern twist. From sports and theatre to horse racing and food festivals, check out the top 7 things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Blanche Neige Voit Rouge

Everything you know about Snow White–leave it at the door. The French troop Culture Emulsion’s take on the masterpiece ventures into the dark corners of its original Grimms Brother roots with a twist. The actresses tailor the characters to their own interpretations, with Snow White as a teenager in crisis and The Queen an increasingly neurotic stepmother. Hilarious, disastrous and entirely in French, “Blanche Neige Voit Rouge” (“Snow White Sees Red”) is an eccentric and unorthodox take on a childhood classic. Catch the last show this Thursday at Alserkal Avenue’s The Junction.

When: 22 November

Where: The Junction

More info

Wild Wadi Superhero Wild Run

This one is for the little heroes. Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai’s Arabian folklore-themed attraction, is hosting the Superhero Wild Run this Friday for children and parents. Dress up as your favourite superhero and run through the park’s expansive pathways with all the other Wonder Women, Supermen and Flash’s of Dubai. While part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Wild Wadi Wild Run is in support of Tender Hearts Arena, the UAE's first recreational centre for kids with special abilities.

When: 23 November

Where: Wild Wadi Waterpark

More info

Atif Aslam at Bollywood Parks

Bollywood fans might want to pitch a tent at Bollywood Parks with all the incredible concerts taking place there this month. The latest celebrity gracing the stage in front of Rajmahal Theatre (where you can catch showings of Bollywood blockbusters) is superstar Atif Aslam. You know his distinct voice from velvety melodies like “Dil Diyan Gallan” to his belted tracks like “Woh Lamhe”. If all you want to do is watch Atif Aslam perform his latest tracks and all-time hits, you can get in for AED45, but if you also want to get the best out of the whole park, it’s all included for AED99.

When: 23 November

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts

More info

African Food Festival

Raise your hands if you don’t need an excuse like “hunger” to eat. This weekend gives us another reason to indulge in delicious and exotic delights, from Egypt to Senegal and everywhere in between at the African Food Festival. Hosted at Dubai Creek Park, the food festival will celebrate the diversity of African cuisine and culture, with stalls by local businesses, live music and performances, art and competitions. Sign off on a weekend well spent while exploring Africa’s multicultural landscape during a vibrant day alongside the scenic Dubai Creek.

When: 24 November

Where: Dubai Creek Park

More info

Meydan Horse Racing

The 24th Meydan Horse Racing season kicked off at the beginning of November and the latest race is taking place at the state-of-the-art Meydan Racecourse this Thursday. Part of the city’s increasingly competitive racing season, the domestic races each carry a purse of up to AED1 million. If that’s heart-stopping news, the sessions lead up to the prestigious Dubai World Cup in March 2019, worth a whopping USD$35 million. You can watch the race from the stands or make an event out of it with hospitality packages at one of the restaurants at the racecourse. The race starts at 6:30pm, but doors open at 5pm so get there early to grab a good spot.

When: 22 November

Where: Meydan Racecourse

More info

Sundown Breath Powered by Reebok

Local celebrity yogini Melissa Ghattas is hosting a rejuvenating yoga session at the breathtaking Caesars Bluewaters Island Resort on 24 November. Held in collaboration with XYoga and Reebok, Sundown Breath offers yoga enthusiasts an unparalleled meditative experience with stunning views of the city and sea. Prepare for the week ahead while winning awesome prizes from XYoga’s partners and sponsors. Space is limited so sign up in advance.

When: 24 November

Where: Caesars Bluewaters Island Resort

More info

Nancy Ajram at Dubai Mall

On 15 November, Vogue Arabia kicked off star-studded celebrations in honour of The Dubai Mall’s 10th birthday, featuring appearances by supermodel Naomi Campbell and more. The 10-day long event is culminating this Saturday with Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram live in concert at the mall. Expect a run through of her classic hits, from “Ah W Noss” to "Mashi Haddi.” Get there early–the show starts at 7pm, but it’s likely to get crowded. While you’re there, catch the tail-end of the interactive installations and in-store activities part of Vogue Loves Fashion Avenue.

When: 23 November

Where: The Dubai Mall

More info