Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend

Tales about travel and fashion, holiday markets to transport you to the North Pole and a special event for the city’s gamers–Dubai’s got something on call for every mood, taste and occasion. Sample quirky food concepts at Miami Vibes or catch Bollywood superstars rock the crowd with live music, all happening this weekend in Dubai.

Bites and sights

Miami Vibes might just be Dubai’s most Instagram-worthy festival. With flamingo motifs and pool party energy, Miami Vibes brings together unique food concepts and trendy eateries from across the Emirates to celebrate local businesses and cuisine. It goes on for three weeks, but trust us–even that’s not enough time to make the most of all the eccentric foods and scenes you’ll find at this chic alfresco food market.

When: Until 31 December

Where: City Walk

Dashing through the snow

If you’ve ever wanted to see a parade of Santas, here’s your chance. Dubai’s first-ever Santa Run is taking place this weekend, and you’re invited to throw on your festive gear and race a 2.5km or 5km path through Dubai Festival City. Your ticket will also get you a free Santa hat, shirt and beard, along with access to Santa's Grotto where you can meet the man himself.

When: 21 December

Where: Dubai Festival City

Dubai-style winter wonderlands

With winter comes the inevitable holiday fever, and you can bet it has taken over the entire town. There’s an abundance of holiday markets worth visiting, from Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s Fort Island where you can ride an abra with Santa or Jumeirah Creekside Hotel where you can hop on a train to the North Pole. Even Habtoor Palace and all of Bluewaters Island have come under the spell of a winter wonderland, but if you’re looking for something that focuses a little more on treats, City Walk’s Le BHV Marais holiday market is your spot.

When: Weekend-long

Where:

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Jumeirah Creek

Habtoor Park

Le BHV Marais

Tales of near and far

Got wanderlust but don’t have the time or budget to satisfy it? Take a free journey around the world living vicariously through the epic adventures and tales told by explorers and travellers at the Emirates Travelers Festival. Join in on four days of lectures, films and a travel photography exhibition by individuals who have dedicated their lives to crossing every road, mountain and ocean in the world.

When: 19-22 December

Where: Mushrif Park

Duo extraordinaire

Bollywood Parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts has organised a whole month of live concerts starring big names, and this Friday will see iconic duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani–aka Vishal-Shekhar–take the stage. The Indian music composers are behind some of Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks, so expect to hear renditions of their megahit creations from blockbusters like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Student of the Year.'

https://www.visitdubai.com/en/events/indian-artists-take-over-bollywood-parks

When: 21 December

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Gamers galore

Avid gamers, this is your weekend. The Middle East’s largest video gaming convention is returning to Dubai so you can test out the latest games, watch eSports tournaments and witness competitions between the most talented gamers in the UAE. Fortnite or Minecraft, PC or console–you name it, Games Arabia has got it. Dress up in your best cosplay costume and meet fellow gaming enthusiasts at what might be one of DWTC’s most exciting exhibitions.

When: 20-22 December

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

The king of McQueen

The life of a tortured artist and the genius of a fashion icon is captured in this documentary celebration Alexander McQueen’s legacy, featuring interviews with friends, family and forgotten archives. This deeply powerful documentary by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui introduces audiences to a new side of the illustrious English designer whose theatrical fashion designs in the 90s teetered more towards art than function.

When: 21-29 December

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

