Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend

New Year’s Eve may have been an extraordinary blast but this weekend doesn’t have to pale in comparison. With so much to do, see and experience, Dubai is the ultimate place to build your 2019 to-do list. From more fireworks (because why let the fun stop with New Year’s Eve) to horse racing, here are the top seven things to do this weekend:

Fireworks and shopping

There are few weekends in Dubai without fireworks, and luckily this isn’t one of them. With Dubai Shopping Festival in full swing, the whole town is buzzing on the plethora of offers and promotions popping up at malls, shopping centres and Arabian souks. Before the dust even settles from NYE, the skies light up once more to celebrate DSF with firework displays at Al Seef (8:30pm), La Mer (9pm) and The Beach (9:30pm) this weekend, so grab the whole family and a waterfront spot to see the show.

When: 3-4 January

Where: Al Seef, La Mer and The Beach

Saddle up

Dubai’s domestic horse racing season is well underway, but January marks the beginning of the Dubai World Cup Carnivals. Some of the world’s most skilled riders and horses will go head-to-head in ten races (with a combined prize purse of US$10 million) in a build up to the Dubai World Cup in March. This Thursday sees the first session at Meydan Racecourse with free general admission to the grandstand. So, pack a picnic and grab a front-row seat to one of the most thrilling events in Dubai’s sporting calendar.

When: 3 January

Where: Meydan Racecourse

Winter festival

The holidays may have ended but the winter festivities power on with more zest than ever. All 3.5km of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard has jazzed up with a whimsical winter carnival where you can watch classic family films in the open air, sample delicious foods with Downtown Eats or spend the day chilling out in a snow park. Journey down the avenue, and you'll even discover captivating installations, like a gold, fairy-lit reindeer perfect for festive photo-ops.

When: Until 30 April

Where: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Gallery hopping

Alserkal Avenue is home to incredible art galleries showcasing emerging and established artists from near and far. If one of your new year’s resolutions is to keep up with the culture, be sure to check out Joana Escoval's exhibition at Grey Noise Gallery. Her first solo show, ‘The Word for World’ is a collection of sculptures that explore the dynamics of materiality and spirituality, nature and culture. Her work thrums with the deep-rooted energies of the precious natural metals used to create it. Check out the exhibition soon since this is its last weekend in town.

When: Until 3 January (Grey Noise Gallery); until 5 January (Green Art Gallery)

Where: Alserkal Avenue

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it

Experience a mixed bag of emotions with renowned illusionist Arnaud at The Junction. This Saturday, the award-winning performer is bringing his niche blend of stand-up comedy, personalised storytelling and baffling tricks to Dubai for the third year in a row. The production builds upon the lineage of his earlier shows, so you can expect to see the all-time crowd favourites but walk away in awe of his latest surprise additions.

When: 5 January

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

A (K-)poppin’ 2019

Kick it off K-pop style at one of the city’s first concerts in 2019. Momoland, the nine-piece girl group behind viral sensation ‘Bhoom Bhoom’, is making its UAE debut and you don’t want to miss out. Awarded the ‘Idol Group of the Year’ at Korea Brand Awards, Momoland is known for infectious rhythms and dance moves that are rapidly taking over the world. They will be performing at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this Friday.

When: 4 January

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

The voice of the king

Take our advice: pitch a tent at Global Village because the multicultural park is setting its state for a revolving door of star performances this year. The first name in the 2019 playbill is Saudi Arabia’s veteran artist Rabeh Sager, singer of the all-time hit “Sahratna Al Laila”. In 25 years, he has mastered and preserved traditional Arabic music styles, collaborating with celebrated poets and distinguishing himself as one of the best singers in the Gulf region. His concert is part of your AED15 entrance ticket, so build up to the event sampling exotic cuisines from near and far, shopping exclusive goods and exploring the wealth of 78 cultures at the 17,200,000 sq. ft. park.



When: 4 January

Where: Global Village

