Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend

Thrill, culture and comedy–here’s what Dubai has in store this weekend (Shutterstock)

Motorcycles and football, Bollywood stars and comedy clubs: consider this your chance for a well-rounded weekend. There’s no lack of fun things to do and see (and some are even free), so here’s this week’s roundup of the top seven things to do in Dubai:

A spectacle of colours

Dubai Opera’s newest billing, Mughal-e-Azam, has finally arrived to woo and wow audiences in Dubai. Based on K. Asif’s iconic film, Mughal-e-Azam tells the story of Prince Salim and his ill-fated love for the court dancer Anarkali. This Bollywood-inspired theatre of extravagance has won seven Broadway World awards and captivated crowds worldwide, so don’t miss out on one of the city's most anticipated plays on stage this weekend only.

When: 10-12 January

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Singh is King

Bollywood’s reigning king of romantic ballads Arijit Singh is performing for the first time in two years at Dubai World Trade Centre this Friday. Singh was the playback artist for many of 2018’s big hits, from Padmaavat’s ‘Binte Dil’ to Veere Di Wedding’s ‘Aao Jao Na', along with even more in 2017 and before that in 2016. So if you’re not obsessed with his soulful tunes yet, this concert is bound to get you onboard this Singh-ing ship.

When: 11 January

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info

The best medicine

The Laughter Factory has some fresh and refreshed faces for 2019. The Keith Richard of comedy, Tom Stade is back for the first time since 2015 with his unbeatable routines and on-target observations. The 28-year-old Larry Dean has shown unstoppable potential since he was 23 years old, while JoJo Smith has spent a career almost as long as Larry Dean’s life entertaining crowds around the world. This month looks like a good one for comedy.

When: 11 January

Where: Grand Millennium Barsha Heights

More info

In the fast lane

Car fans and racing enthusiasts: buckle up. Engines are revving up for the GT 24 Hour race, one of the world’s biggest endurance races, at Dubai Autodrome this weekend. More than 90 teams from 40 countries will compete for coveted prizes across seven classes of vehicles–think GT4s, special cards, Porsche 911 coup and more. It’s a sight for breathtaking speed, control and racing machines, so head over because the entrance is free.

When: 11-12 January

Where: Dubai Autodrome

More info

Kick off

January marked the beginning of the 17th AFC Asian Cup UAE, a highly competitive three-week tournament in which 24 national teams battle it out on football fields across the Emirates. Al Maktoum Stadium will see two matches this weekend: the first on 10 January featuring Group A teams Bahrain versus Thailand, and another on 12 January between Group E teams Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. If Friday works better, Rashid Stadium will host a match between Group B teams Palestine and Australia.

When: 10-12 January

Where: Al Maktoum Stadium (10 & 12 Jan), Rashid Stadium (11 Jan)

More info

Desert camping

Children’s City, the interactive kids learning hub in Dubai Creek Park, is hosting a Winter Festival with camping-themed activities, where little ones can learn about camping safety, how to pitch a tent, grill and more. Families can also get in on some horse riding, exciting competitions and games, and a Friday-exclusive stage show called ‘Kashta’, so be sure to check it out before the festival wraps up this weekend.

When: Until 12 January

Where: Children’s City

More info

Up to speed

Motorbiking communities rejoice as the Middle East’s largest motorcycle event, Dubai Motorbike Fest, returns to Dubai World Trade Centre once more. Check out the hottest wheels in town as local and international brands exhibit their latest and greatest models, and meet fellow motorbike enthusiasts from all over. You bet you’ll see the awaited Motorbike Stunt Battle, where trained athletes on bikes and ATVs will perform daring and heart-racing stunts like you can’t imagine.

When: 11-12 January

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info