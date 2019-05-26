Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Nearly three weeks into Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, and the festivities carry on with the vivacity of the first day. Iftar tents continue to be a season highlight, offering friends and families a place to recharge after a day of fasting in an atmosphere of togetherness and serenity. Before all the Ramadan activities wrap up, making way for Eid Al Fitr and a summer of fun, check out these top seven cultural experiences this weekend:

Enjoy an Iftar fit for royalty

The Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai’s permanent floating hotel and a symbol of maritime history, is paying homage to her new home this Ramadan. The Queens Room has transformed into the Arabian-inspired Majlis Al Malika, where a delightful spread of local and international dishes await diners. It’s a highlight in the city’s Ramadan calendar, giving guests an evening to remember against the backdrop of Dubai’s stunning skyline.

When: until end of Ramadan

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid

Meet local elders and hear enchanting stories

Eid Al Fitr arrives a little early at The Dubai Mall. Shoppers can spend time with Sheibitna, a grandfatherly figure who shares stories and treats to commemorate Eid. This recurring tradition encourages interactions between the elderly and the general public, and grandfathers from seniors' homes across the UAE are invited to participate. Be sure to hit pause on all your Eid shopping to experience this wholesome activity with little ones.

When: 23 May – 8 June

Where: The Dubai Mall

Take some time to learn about Islamic traditions

Bid farewell to Ramadan by learning about the holy month, tolerance and Islamic values by top experts. Mosques and government buildings are hosting immersive forums and lectures on diverse subjects so Muslims and non-Muslims alike can become familiar with local customs and rituals. Titled the Rashid bin Mohammed Forum, these talks have been organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

When: until 5 June

Where: Various venues

Laidback and late night Ramadan fun

Another popular Iftar is taking place at Habtoor Palace, the grand hotel along Sheikh Zayed Road. Le Patio, an alfresco venue set before the palatial hotel, is temporarily home to a large air-conditioned Ramadan tent. Visitors can expect to find a delicious buffet to break their fast at Iftar and revel late into the night until Suhoor, when an a la carte menu takes over. It’s a fun, festive and laidback destination to gather with loved ones in the evening.

When: until end of Ramadan

Where: Le Patio, Habtoor Palace Dubai

Make some noise for Iftar

The launching of Ramadan cannons marks the time for Iftar when Muslims break their fast at sunset. It’s hard to confirm the tradition’s exact origins – some historians say it began in Egypt in the 10th century while others argue it was the 15th century – but all can agree that this ritual has stood the test of time. From Madinat Jumeirah to Burj Khalifa and Al Khawaneej, witness this ancient Arabian ritual at locations across town.

When: until end of Ramadan

Where: Madinat Jumeirah, City Walk, Burj Khalifa, Al Mankhool, Al Baraha, Al Khawaneej

Experience Islam through art

Organised by Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Ramadan World aims to introduce all of Dubai’s residents and visitors to Ramadan practices around the world. Immersive exhibitions are appearing at malls across town so guests can shop and learn about fascinating rituals all at once. At The Dubai Mall, a calligraphy exhibition is celebrating diversity and tolerance – see calligraphic works and Islamic verses intricately designed in different languages, along with an array of other installations.

When: until 4 June

Where: The Dubai Mall and various venues

Cross off your Eid Al Fitr shopping list

It’s still not too late to get high-value Eid shopping done at incredible discounts. The Ramadan Big Bazaar soldiers forward until 4 June, offering shoppers unbelievable deals on big brands like Ted Baker, Armani Exchange and many more. Get fantastic gifts for all your loved ones and then some, and treat yourself to new shoes, jewellery, clothes and more – you name it, this sprawling market has it. There’s plenty of entertainment too, with henna design for women, a children’s play area and dedicated dining space. The Fabula Ramadan Market is also a great spot to explore crafts that make for one-of-a-kind presents.

When: until 4 June

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

