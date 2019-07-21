Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

It’s always high spirits and high energy in Dubai. With more events than days on the summer calendar, there’s plenty to mix and match for a weekend worth writing home about. Dance a little, laugh a lot, paint a masterpiece or shop thrifty – we’ve laid out something for every mood in this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Shout out to the sixties

The 1960s are alive and well aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2. The cruise liner-turned-hotel, an icon from that very era, is perhaps the most apt venue in town to host ‘Sounds of the 60s’ – a tribute concert to the cultural decade. Fans of The Who, The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and any other ‘The’ you can think of from that time will love this music mash-up of rock classics. England’s critically acclaimed group The Revolvers are bringing the era back in full force for just this weekend with throwback performances, authentic production and vibes from way back when.

When: 24 - 26 July

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

More info

It’s finally time for Jason Manford

Celebrity comedian Jason Manford's highly anticipated Muddle Class Tour arrives at The Laughter Factory this Thursday. In this new routine, the UK star unravels life in the affluent middle class after humble beginnings in a working-class family. Manford’s natural charm, quick wit and lighthearted teasing are what put him on track to his meteoric rise, as did his role as Team Captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats. His show is a starred date in The Laughter Factory’s summer agenda, which returns with a fresh billing on 8 August.

When: 25 July

Where: Movenpick Hotel JBR

More info

Up your gift-giving game

Upcoming birthdays, housewarming invitations or restyling your home? Discover unique finds for every occasion at Mercato Mall’s Arte Market this Friday. This indoor bazaar exclusively features creative entrepreneurs from the UAE selling novel goods, from sustainable fashion to organic soaps. Peruse the stalls for eccentric home accessories like pillow caricatures or invest in artwork by emerging artists – the Arte Market is a great spot to explore rare goods while supporting small businesses. If this is up your alley, check out Ripe Market at The Springs Souk for a similar vibe.

When: 26 July

Where: Mercato Mall

More info

Meet the comedian behind Sacred Games

While the sixties roll on in one room, laughter keeps rolling in another at Theatre by QE2. Laughathon 3.0 moves onto its second month with a man of many talents, Varun Grover. An award-winning lyricist, a screenwriter and a stand-up comic, this Mumbai-born star is a master of many trades. He not only penned Sacred Games, a Netflix series starring Saif Ali Khan, but is also an unbeatable force in India’s comedy circuit for his wry and dry take on current events. Grover approaches absurdity with a fine-tooth comb and untangles each layer until his audience is tearing up.

When: 26 July

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

More info

Painting new horizons at thejamjar

Aspiring artist or passionate professional – all are welcome to thejamjar’s beginner and advanced acrylic painting workshops over the weekend. Learn nifty tricks and techniques to work your way around a brush during these instructor-led two-hour sessions. Advanced artists can sign up for classes on Thursday or Saturday, while beginners are welcome to join step-by-step classes on Saturdays from 12:30pm. This is the last weekend for this round of workshops before thejamjar hits refresh on its schedule, so get in some meditative art time while you know you can.

When: Thursdays & Saturdays until 27 July

Where: thejamjar, Alserkal Avenue

More info

A new language of love at Cinema Akil

Qiao is a young dancer who falls in love with a local mobster named Bin. When a fight erupts between Bin and his rival gang, Qiao steps in to protect her beloved- pulling a trigger that lands in her jail for five years. Freshly released, she steps back into society with one mission in mind – to write the rest of her story with Bin. Watch Jia Zhang-ke's crime-drama ‘Ash Is Purest White’ at Cinema Akil, a permanent arthouse cinema in Alserkal Avenue. This film is entirely in Mandarin with English subtitles.

When: 25 July

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

More info

See a travelling show on the art of peace

Since 2017, The Tolerance Project has been making its way around the world in a series of heavily-trafficked exhibitions. Launched by New York-based Bosnian artist Mirko Ilic, The Tolerance Project features works by over 100 acclaimed graphic designers on the topic of tolerance. The travelling poster show has been exhibited over 30 times in 20 countries, a rising number that now includes Dubai. It wraps up at the end of this month, so take some time out of your weekend to check out this uplifting and thought-provoking show in Alserkal Avenue.

When: until 30 July

Where: Zayed University Urban Satellite Space (Warehouse 48), Alserkal Avenue

More info