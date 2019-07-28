Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend

It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into August but living in a city with so much to do, it’s no surprise the months slipped by. Each weekend ups the ante with something new to experience, and this one is no different with all kinds of culture, comedy and offers to pencil into your planner. Mega sales, live performances and more – here are the top seven things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Uncover old Dubai

Along Dubai Creek lies the city's historic district. Much of Dubai's legacy stems from this area, which once served as the heart of pearl diving and trade. Take a dhow ride across the river, have lunch at the trendy Al Seef district by Meraas or spend an afternoon strolling through Al Fahidi Historical District's rich alleys. After that, venture further downstream to see Jameel Arts Centre’s latest multi-artist exhibition to celebrate the cosmopolitan melting pot Dubai has become.

When: Exhibition until 23 November

Where: Dubai Creek

More info

Last chance for Dubai Summer Surprises

The only sad bit about this weekend is the end of Dubai Summer Surprises. The thick silver lining, however, is that you can shop the DSS Final Sale for a last hoorah. From Thursday to Saturday, comb through participating malls and retail outlets across the city for the last chance to bag amazing discounts of up to 90%. Lifestyle accessories, home goods, beauty brands and fresh fashions – see all that’s up for grabs to sign off on six weeks well spent.

When: Until 3 August

Where: Citywide

More info

Fresh faces in comedy

The Laughter Factor’s August edition launches next week, but if you’re in the market for some laughter, Laff Trip is the place to start. FST, Real Warri Pikin and a wide collection of emerging comics are taking over Novotel Hotel for a night of hilarity. These stars are popular in local comedy circuits for their quick wit and keen observations, and known for slapstick sketches on social media. Join as they spark up a dynamic performance this Friday, 2 August, in a glitzy red carpet event.

When: 2 August

Where: Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

More info

Make new memories at Modhesh World

Dubai Summer Surprises might be wrapping up but Modhesh World rolls on for another two weeks, and it only keeps getting better. Go-karts recently entered the fun mix with a zone of their own, so adults and children ages seven and older can lap around a safe and specially designed circuit. Visit on weekdays between 12-3pm and enjoy 50% off selected rides at the indoor theme park. The surprises don’t end there – you’re also eligible for discounted dining at ibis One Central, ibis World Trade Centre and Novotel with your park receipt.

When: until 17 August

Where: Modhesh World

More info

An expression of self through dance

After a successful show earlier this year, Dubai-based Avega Dance Creations returns with a second instalment of ‘Yatra, The Homecoming’. In this performance, talented dancers will unpack the meaning of “yatra” – or journey – and explore the various stories, experiences, trials and triumphs people experience throughout their lives. Forms of Indian classical, contemporary, breakdancing and hip-hop dance will mix and meld for a visual narrative that transcends the boundaries of language. It’s a moving performance taking place at The Junction, a black-box theatre in Alserkal Avenue.

When: 1 August

Where: The Junction

More info

Friends with Pavarotti

An operatic force, a powerful talent and a genre-defining artist – Luciano Pavarotti’s influence on music history is irreplaceable. He became one of the most commercially successful tenors with award-winning opera performances and star-studded Pavarotti and Friends concerts. Take a glimpse behind the velvet curtain of his life during a screening of Pavarotti at Cinema Akil. Directed by Ron Howard, this documentary features never-before-seen footage, legendary performances, intimate interviews and more.

When: 2 & 3 August

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

More info

A vibrant day at Alserkal Avenue

Let the weekend roll to a slow stop with a laidback evening at Alserkal Avenue. Wander through the art district’s treasure map this weekend, exploring all the incredible galleries, community spaces and cafes it houses. The summer program, Foretold Now, explores the end of history via dialogues, debates and musical recitals open to the public. Amp up on coffee and bingo at the quirky KAVE cafe before exploring on-going exhibitions at FN Designs, Lawrie Shabibi Gallery and Carbon 12. Arrive before 12:30pm and art enthusiasts can join in on thejamjar’s beginner acrylic workshops too.

When: all summer

Where: Alserkal Avenue

More info