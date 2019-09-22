Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

You’re not the only one who feels like they’re sprinting through September. With so many exciting events to look forward to, it’s no surprise that time slips by in Dubai. This weekend returns with another round-up of entertainment to keep the clock ticking, from live concerts and movie nights to comedy. Here are our top seven picks for you.

Spiritual songs with Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali

Trade in your favourite Sufi playlist for the real deal as Harshdeep Kaur and Javed Ali bring you a night of soulful tunes at Noor – The Sound of Sufis. The award-winning Bollywood playback singers are the names behind a number of folk and classical melodies that almost always become wedding favourites – think ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Kabira’ and ‘Jashn-e-Bahara’. Poignant poetry and deep vocals await fans during this uplifting concert at the Joharah Ballroom in Madinat Jumeirah.

When: 26 September

Where: Madinat Jumeirah

More info

One for the fantasy books

As Dubai’s revolving door of live entertainment continues spinning, a staple feature like La Perle deserves its own shout-out. This hypnotising show has taken the region by storm, completely redefining what we consider skill, spectacle and wonder. Watch impeccably talented artists perform gravity defying acts, from 25m dives to motorcycle stunts, in a purpose-built aqua theatre in Al Habtoor City. Make the most of Dubai Calendar’s exclusive La Perle summer promotion before it ends on 28 September, where you can get discounts on advance bookings and special packages.

When: Until 31 December

Where: Al Habtoor City

More info

Shake it up with Shakespeare

Shakespeare’s words are timeless, but if you want to see them brought into the modern era, check out New English Shakespeare Company’s contemporary take on Much Ado About Nothing. Considered the best comedy in the playwright’s repertoire of masterpieces, this play animates the story of Beatrice and Benedick, who could be perfect for each other if they just stopped fighting. Claudio and Hero’s wedding becomes the unlucky backdrop for a plan to bring the two together, but there are some questionable schemes taking place in the background.

When: 25-28 September

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Light up your Navratri nights

Get in the season's spirit with loved ones as singing sensations Preeti and Pinky celebrate Navratri Ustav at Zabeel Park. Dance to upbeat tunes performed by the dazzling duo, along with fast-paced tracks dished by live DJs like Beat16 and Pankaj Kakkad. From Gujarati jingles to Bollywood bangers, swing and dance away to your favourite tunes while enjoying delicious Indian street food all night long.

When: 26-27 September

Where: Zabeel Park Mega Ball Theatre

More info

Shoot hoops with Manny Pacquiao

Launched by professional boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is a regional men's semi-professional basketball league in the Philippines. See basketball celebrities like Gerald Anderson, Derek Ramsay and Jayjay Helterbrand go head-to-head in competitive matches between teams like Davao Occidental Tigers, Batangas Tanduay Athletics and Imus Bandera. Basketball enthusiasts will love this high-energy event at Hamdan Sports Complex, which promises the complete thrill of international sporting games.

When: 27-28 September

Where: Hamdan Sports Complex

More info

See the rise of the unlikely hero, Diego Maradona

Football fans, kick it back with a movie night at Cinema Akil based on football legend Diego Armando. Directed by Asif Kapadia and the Academy Award-winning team behind Senna and Amy, Diego Maradona is a documentary that chronicles the life and times of the renowned football player. See the rise of a football legend with over 300 hours of never-before-seen footage, from his controversial early days to his transition to S.S.C. Napoli for a record-breaking fee. Screenings take place at different hours this weekend, visit Dubai Calendar to know more.

When: 26-28 September

Where: Cinema Akil

More info

All in jest

The Noise Next Door, one of the UK’s most popular comedy troupes, are raising the volume at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach for one night only this weekend. Four outrageously funny artists will make your sides split with laughter, thanks to improv so quick, breezy and witty that you’ll think it’s all scripted. They’re bringing their brand new show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, which sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 11 times, to Dubai this Thursday.

When: 26 September

Where: Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

More info



