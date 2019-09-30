Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

With the start of October Dubai opens its doors to autumn weather, inviting everyone out to enjoy the fresh air. This month's bustling calendar brings you plenty of excuses to make the most of the cool temperatures, whether you’re jamming out at Groove on the Grass or breaking a sweat at a community run. Here are the best places to be this weekend with the top seven events handpicked for you.

Dance on a golf course

Celebrate the start of the season at Groove on the Grass on 4 October, the first of four editions. Set at the Emirates Golf Club with a glittering skyline in the background, this homegrown music and arts festival will feature a line-up of international DJs including Egyptian Lover, Palms Trax, Viken Arman and more to fill the venue with hypnotic beats. Enjoy back-to-back music sets along with delicious food and a marketplace featuring unique goods by local vendors.

When: 4 October

Where: Emirates Golf Club

More info

Sit courtside to fierce competition

Coca-Cola Arena is dismantling its stage for its first indoor sporting event, PBA Back in Dubai. See your favourite Filpino basketball stars, including June Mar Fajardo, Christian Standhardinger and Arwind Santos, take to the court over two days of competitive matches between San Miguel Beermen and NLEX Road Warriors on 4 October followed by NLEX and Barangay Ginebra on 5 October. Expect a carnival vibe at the event with pre-show shootarounds and live-action fun.

When: 4-5 October

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

More info

Dandiya in the park

Keep your Navratri celebrations going strong at this weekend’s vibrant Navratri Utsav. Taking place in the green gardens of Zabeel Park, this occasion invites one and all to dance the night away to live music and traditional tunes. Homegrown talent Anita Sharma and Rockers will dial up the evening’s volume with all the dandiya dancing your heart could desire. Eat traditional food and ring in the holiday season with your loved ones at this gorgeous venue.

When: 3 October

Where: Zabeel Park Megaball Theatre

More info

Jam session with Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad

Get your fill of Arab pop music as Iraqi superstars Saif Nabeel and Rahma Riad take over Roda Al Bustan’s Rashidiya Ballroom. For one evening only, enjoy your favourite upbeat tunes and classic ballads at this anticipated double-bill show. You know and love Nabeel for catchy tracks like ‘Hay Essanah’ and ‘Khayef Men Endy’ while Riad, the daughter of Iraqi icon Riad Ahmed, will prove why her tunes shine bright with her own star power.

When: 4 October

Where: Roda Al Bustan

More info

Get up to speed

As we roll closer to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which kicks off on 18 October, Dubai’s sporting schedule is getting a big boost. Gear up to push your limits for the month at the first of three Sharaf Exchange Road Runs or sign up for the gruelling Arabian Epic Series Cross-Country Marathon, which is weaving in and out of Hatta’s glorious landscape. You can also run in support of breast cancer awareness at Pink is Punk on the Palm Jumeirah.

When: 4 October

Where: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Meydan Golf, JA Hatta Fort Hotel



Funny side up with Neville Shah and Sorabh Pant

Headlining the latest Front Row Laughter Nights are Indian trailblazers Neville Shah and Sorabh Pant. Each comedian has paved the way for his peers, as Shah recently joined the league of Indian comics to land his own Amazon Prime special called ‘What Are You Laughing At?’. Meanwhile, Pant earned his title as one of India’s most travelled comics with over 1,000 shows in 60 cities across 15 countries. Get your core ready for the workout of a lifetime as the two reel you in for a night of roaring laughter.

When: 5 October

Where: Emirates International School

More info

Manchester melodies at Pure Sky Lounge

With Dubai’s skyline at eye level, wrap up the weekend with smooth beats by Manchester-based duo Children of Zeus at Pure Sky Lounge. On Saturday, Konny Kon and Tyler Daley will perform their R&B-meets-soul melodies that are changing up the rhythm of the UK’s bass-heavy music scene. Don’t miss them play hits like ‘Still Standing’ during this intimate concert, brought to you by TGxHMC Live session.

When: 5 October

Where: Pure Sky Lounge

More info