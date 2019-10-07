Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Weekends in Dubai are an endless carousel of fun. From family-friendly activities and cultural displays to unmissable sales and world-class dining experiences, Dubai’s event calendar is packed with something for every taste. Dance with Rita Ora and Falguni Pathak or see the latest tech innovations with this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Catch the tail end of the tech game

Technophiles are in for a grand time at GITEX, the biggest technology show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. This event has seen the debut of breakthrough technologies like the world’s first firefighting drone and artificial intelligence by Microsoft, so you can expect more jaw-dropping launches at this year’s edition too. See what the world’s leading tech firms and start-ups are whipping up in their labs and explore memorable displays across a range of sectors like smart homes, blockchain, robotics and drones, cybersecurity and more before it wraps up this Thursday.

When: 6 - 10 October

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Pool party with Rita Ora and Disclosure

Get your sunblock, tanning oil and dancing shoes ready for a weekend poolside music fest, Wake Up Call. Thursday kicks off with an energising set by German DJ Roosevelt followed by back-to-back performances on Friday by RUFUS DU SOL, Rita Ora, Disclosure and Mercer. Saturday wraps up this celebrity-packed event with a double-bill DJ appearance featuring Bob Moses and Nightmares on Wax. Don’t miss out on fabulous sea and star views on the Palm Jumeirah during this weekend’s hottest extravaganza.

When: 10-12 October

Where: W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Dandiya with Falguni Pathak

Take your Navratri celebration to the next level this weekend as dandiya queen Falguni Pathak takes the stage at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre. A season staple with classic Gujarati-style melodies, Pathak is known for memorable tracks like ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankhai’ and ‘Chudi’. Bring your loved ones to sing with Navratri’s most sought-after star and celebrate this vibrant occasion with unforgettable family-friendly entertainment. Keep the celebrations rolling at Bollywood Parks where Bhoomi Trivedi, Sairam Dave and Arvind Vegda are performing.

When: 10 - 11 October

Where: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre

Geek out at this mega book sale

You don’t have to be a bookworm to geek out over the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale as this massive sale returns this Thursday, bringing a mind-boggling selection of books with discounts of 50-80% off. Explore your favourite genres, from self-help books to page-turning thrillers, in one massive warehouse in Dubai Studio City. It’s a 24-hour affair, so if you find yourself itching for a particular book at 3am, you can rush over then and there and find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price.



When: 10 - 20 October

Where: Dubai Studio City

Dine like Jay Gatsby

Dine and shine as they did in the Roaring Twenties at a Great Gatsby-themed dinner aboard the QE2. Men can dress to the nines in pin-striped suits and bowler hats, while women can deck out in draping pearls and beaded dresses for a memorable dinner affair. Guests will be treated to a delicious three-course set menu while live music will contribute to the evening’s ambience, transporting everyone into the heart of F Scott Fitzgerald’s all-American classic, The Great Gatsby.

When: 10-12 October

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

Meet Mr Toad aboard the QE2

The beloved children’s tale The Wind in the Willows is coming to life at Theatre by QE2 with a talented cast of performers. Children will love this rendition, which features the original characters including Mr Toad and his friends Ratty, Mole and Mr Badger. Follow Mr Toad as he lands in all kinds of trouble and rejoice in this story of bravery, adventure and friendship. Top it off with a tea party with the play’s characters at Toad Hall from 1-2:30pm.

When: 11 - 19 October

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

Gallery hopping at Alserkal Avenue

Many of Alserkal Avenue’s galleries unveiled eye-catching and poignant exhibitions this September. If you haven’t had a chance to visit, spend the weekend exploring the intriguing works by local and international artists displayed at the vibrant district's contemporary art galleries. See traditional carpets with a pop art element by Lebanese artist Ali Cha’aban or take off to Korea at Ran Hwang’s ‘The Flight of Time’. Join Larissa Sansour explore themes of trauma and exile through photography or support homegrown artist Ahmed Emad turn a lens on social media.

When: Until November

Where: Alserkal Avenue

