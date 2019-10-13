Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

October picks up speed as the Dubai Fitness Challenge raises the city’s appetite for physical activity. Add back-to-back musical performances to that mix – including the premiere of one of the world’s most famous Broadway shows – and you have yourself a weekend to write home about. Here is your guide to the top seven things to do in Dubai.

Gear up for the Dubai Fitness Challenge

Get ready for an action-packed month as the Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to get the city moving. This initiative encourages people to complete 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days, putting Dubai in the running to become the most active city in the world. Explore free fitness villages at Dubai Festival City and Kite Beach, family-friendly activities like the Cigna Park Run and inclusive activities to keep the residents of Dubai together in fitness and in health. Discover all there is to do here.



When: 18 October - 16 November

Where: Citywide

Learn more

Get the best of Bollywood

Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are bringing Bollywood’s biggest soundtracks to Dubai World Trade Centre at Legends Forever. Get your vocal cords ready for an evening of the best desi tunes including favourites like ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Pehla Nasha’ and ‘Aankh Mare’. All three stars have sung some of the industry’s most memorable melodies, so you can expect a succession of powerhouse solo performances and memorable duets to take you back in time.

When: 18 October

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Learn more

Broadway’s biggest blockbuster arrives

Cue the lights for what may be Dubai Opera’s most anticipated show of the year – The Phantom of the Opera. The play is based on the tumultuous love story between a singer named Eponine and a mysterious musical genius who lives under the Paris Opera House. This production by Andrew Lloyd Webber boasts over 13,000 performances at some of the world’s most prestigious stages. The curtains open on 16 October when fans can see it come to life with a talented cast, crew and orchestra of 130 members.

When: 16 October - 9 November

Where: Dubai Opera

Learn more

Find the humour in life



Inject a heavy dose of laughter into your weekend with stars from around the world as Dubai’s longest-running comedy night, The Laughter Factory, returns. This stand-up show is keeping vibes at an all-time high with the line-up starring Eleanor Tiernan, Emmanuel Sonubi and Mike Capozzola on Thursday. Hailing from India, Kenny Sebastian takes the mic the following evening with his popular routine that touches upon every subject, from restaurants to board games.

When: 17 & 18 October

Where: Tryp by Wyndham & Emirates International School

Dial up the KPop Factor

As Korean pop music spreads across the world, fans in Dubai are in for a treat as not but four K-pop acts are bringing their catchy tunes to the city for one night only. Kicking off the evening is Seventeen whose 13 members boast distinct talents including hip-hop, smooth vocals and energetic dance routines. Following them is SF9, the hitmakers behind ‘O Sole Mio’ and ‘Now or Never’. Singer Punch and Beatpella will also entertain audiences along with actress Ha Ji Won.

When: 17 October

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Learn more

Music marathon for Filpino fans

Want to fill up your weekend plans with more live music? Look no further as the Dubai World Trade Centre hosts yet another star-studded concert this Thursday. Get ready as ‘90s rock icon Aegis performs a marathon seven-hour show with comedy veteran Tekla. The two renowned acts will bring a night of entertainment to fans until 2:30am so you can get a balanced mix of laughter, music and nostalgia.

When: 17 October

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Learn more

Gamers unite!

Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s longest-running eSports and gaming event, is coming to Dubai, and if you’re a gaming enthusiast, there’s no way you can miss it. Get ready for three days packed with boundless fun and entertainment, including opportunities to play both retro and trending games like The Legend of Zelda and Fortnite. Also on the agenda is a Cosplay Masquerade, electrifying DJ sets, live performances based on videogames and even a concert by Pokemon singer Jason Paige.

When: 17-19 October

Where: Meydan Racecourse

Learn more