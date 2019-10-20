Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Country music, athletic activities, stand-up comedy shows and family-friendly fun – this weekend rolls in with something for every taste and age. Make every moment count and plan out the ultimate itinerary with these top seven things to do.

Giddy up for country music

A fan of western tunes? Consider yourself lucky as Peter Donegan, son of Donnie Donegan, the godfather of British Rock ‘n’ Roll, brings the Country Music Fest aboard the QE2. Head over for a night of country music and some foot-stomping line dancing with your friends. A London-born, California-raised star, Donegan has been performing and charming crowds since the age of five.

When: 24-26 October

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

More info



Hit up funky town with The Brand New Heavies

Make your way to the popular Irish Village in Al Garhoud where The Brand New Heavies and The Blow Monkeys are performing their unique jazz, funk and pop tunes on Thursday. The ‘80s favourite bands have topped music charts with signature hits like 'Never Stop' and ‘Digging Your Scene’. Get in the mood to hear their groovy melodies and enjoy the city’s cooling temperature with tickets starting at AED175.

When: 24 October

Where: Irish Village

More info

Who is the strongest of them all?

Plan an unforgettable day out with the family and friends at the World’s Ultimate Strongman. Not only will you see athletes from around the world perform exciting feats of strength, but you can also enjoy a myriad of activities and entertainment to delight the whole family. Archery, a biker parade and even an inflatable obstacle course – find all kinds of action packed into one day. The best part? Children under 12 enter for free.

When: 25 October

Where: The Meydan Hotel

More info

Ladies, let's get in formation!

Bring your competitive side out at the Pink Ladies Challenge as you rival teams comprising three to five women through six fun challenges. Physical abilities are not required for this challenge – what matters is your brains, intuition and team playing skills to overcome the obstacles. Sign up, and a percentage of your entry fees goes to The Pink Caravan charity to raise breast cancer awareness.

When: 25 October

Where: Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

More info



Laugh like you mean it

Make room for quality comedy as The Stand-Up Tour brings Andre Vincent, Colin Chadwich and Bec Hill to Dubai. Appearing as part of the Big Fish Comedy nights, the performers guarantee an evening of side-cramping laughter at the Jumeirah Golf Estates and Emirates Golf Club. From discussing the challenges of everyday life to exploring the humour in arts and crafts, don’t miss your chance to experience this stellar trio live.

When: 25-26 October

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates

More info

Get your fierce fitness face on

Inspired to build your strength by the World’s Ultimate Strongman or push your limits at the Pink Ladies Run? There is much more in store with the Dubai Fitness Challenge. This is the best time to benefit from free classes and fitness events taking place across the city. Race towards a healthier lifestyle at the free Cigna Park Run at Kite Beach, or put on your running shoes for a multi-distance run along Dubai Creek. Want a bigger challenge? Champion the mighty 21km City Half Marathon or jump in the sea to win the title of the King And Queen at The Pointe.

When: Until 16 November

Where: Various locations

More info

Get front-row seats to The Phantom of the Opera

If there’s one must-do on this weekend’s to-do list, it has to be The Phantom of the Opera. This record-breaking production by Andrew Lloyd Webber has been gracing stages across the globe for 30 years and has arrived at Dubai Opera for a limited period. See the story of Christine, a charming soprano, and a mysterious musical genius brought to life by a talented cast, crew and live orchestra of 130 members. It’s an unmissable experience with scenery, costumes and score to leave you breathless.

When: Until 9 November

Where: Dubai Opera

More info