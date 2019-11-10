Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

This weekend arrives as a well-deserved reward for all who participated in the Dubai Fitness Challenge. As we approach the finish line, Dubai sweeps the stage clean for a slew of entertainment lined up for you. Let loose with stars from Hollywood and Bollywood, do some good for the world and don’t miss a culture highlight with this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Meet dance diva Dua Lipa



Here’s an undisputed highlight for pop fans: superstar and fashion icon Dua Lipa is performing her first show at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah this Friday. The 'One Kiss’ hitmaker has proven herself in the pop genre with a chart-topping debut album that earned her three Brit Awards and two Grammy Awards. Doors open at 4pm, giving you plenty of time to enjoy The Pointe’s many waterfront restaurants and retail stores before dancing the night away with Lipa.

When: 15 November

Where: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

A night of soulful music with AR Rahman

It’s not hyperbolic to say that music producer AR Rahman is a crown jewel in India’s music industry. His melodies have given life to movie soundtracks, transcending language and generations around the world. From everlasting Hindi classics like ‘Dil Se’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’ to timeless Tamil hits such as ‘Sillunu Oru Kaadhal’, Rahman has left his mark on music far and wide. Enjoy an evening of his greatest songs at Coca-Cola Arena with tickets starting from AED150.



When: 15 November

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Get grooving to Mashrou’ Leila and more

Groove On The Grass is back at the Emirates Golf Club this weekend with a line-up as fresh as the venue. Enjoy back-to-back performances by Mashrou’ Leila, Rodriguez Jr, Robag Wruhme and Pierre Ravan at this latest edition on 15 November. Get the best of the fabulous weather, a stunning backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline and as always, immersive art installations, an eclectic pop-up market and a vibe to free your spirit.

When: 15 November

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Mark your calendars for Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week is a highlight in Dubai’s arts and culture calendar, confirming its place as the region’s largest creative festival. This five-day event celebrates design in all its diverse disciplines, from architecture and products to interiors and graphics. Appreciate the ingenuity of studios from around the world and celebrate the future of design at the Global Grad Show. Be sure to check out Downtown Design as well, a trade fair entirely dedicated to innovative, high-quality design, where you will encounter memorable activations and product debuts.

When: 11-16 November (Dubai Design Week), 12-15 November (Downtown Design)

Where: Dubai Design District

Get together for a family movie night

Cinema Akil, an independent theatre in Alserkal Avenue, is hosting limited-time screenings of the latest movie, The Addams Family. Featuring the voices of Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams and Chloe Moretz as Wednesday Addams, this comically creepy animation centres around the eccentric Addams family as they prepare for a visit from their relatives. Enjoy this childhood favourite with the kids or take a nostalgic journey down memory lane with the final screening taking place on Thursday.

When: Until 14 November

Where: Cinema Akil

Walk for a good cause

Attract positive vibes this November, whether that’s supporting people of determination at the Emirates NBD Unity Run or raising awareness for diabetes at the Beat Diabetes Walk. The Emirates NBD Unity Run starts at Dubai Silicon Oasis and offers a 3km and 10km distance followed by a carnival-themed celebration with entertainment, food and activities. The Beat Diabetes Walk takes place at Zabeel Park and all proceeds go to Al Jalila Foundation. If you’re looking for a challenge to conclude the Dubai Fitness Challenge, head to Dubai Festival City to make your way through obstacle courses at Tough Mudder and Mini Mudder.

When: 15 November

Where: Dubai Silicon Oasis, Zabeel Park & Dubai Festival City

Sing your favourite Aretha Franklin songs

The sensational Mica Paris arrives at Dubai Opera this Thursday with a packed setlist of melodies by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This tribute concert will take fans of the late legend through Franklin’s discography, including ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Respect’. Sing along to timeless tracks with a performer who comes with her own scrolling credits – Paris is one of the UK’s most celebrated soul singers with platinum-selling albums and collaborations with industry icons like Prince.

When: 14 November

Where: Dubai Opera

