Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Books, movies, music, comedy or sports – mix and match all kinds of entertainment for the ideal weekend. Top radio tunes will come alive when Stormzy, Martin Garrix, Cheat Codes and many more perform famous tracks at RedFestDXB. Hear from game-changing thinkers every day this week and meet leading Pakistani celebrities, all thanks to this round-up of top seven things to do.

Literature with your favourite writers

Bookworms, bury your noses in all the fun planned for this year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Learn how representation matters in children’s literature, the importance of publishing and improve your creative skills on 6 February. Come back the next day for a workshop on how to start the writing process, hear from a renowned sustainability advisor or enhance your elevator pitch with a best-selling author. On Saturday, travel into the UAE’s past or venture into the future of sustainable cities. There are plenty of sessions to sign up for, so visit the website for more details.

When: 4-9 February

Where: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

More info

Chart-toppers with Stormzy, Martin Garrix and more

For all those who have been waiting impatiently, RedFestDXB is finally here – see some of the global music industry’s biggest names touch down at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Book your spot if you haven’t already to see Bastille, Martin Garrix, Young Thug and Raye perform on 6 February or catch Stormzy, Machine Gun Kelly, Noah Cyrus, Cheat Codes, Becky Hill and Dany Neville take over on day two. You’re in for a weekend of back-to-back hits, so don’t miss out with tickets starting from AED395.

When: 6-7 February

Where: Dubai Media CIty Amphitheatre

More info

Queue in live laughter

Press play on Dubai’s longest-running comedy night as The Laughter Factory returns with a new line-up on 6 February. Since 1997, this award-winning show has been introducing international stand-up comics to local fans. This month welcomes stars from the screen Tez Ilyas, Karen Bayley and Chris Betts to Movenpick Hotel in JBR on Thursday and Zabeel House by Jumeirah on Friday.

When: 6-7 February

Where: Movenpick Hotel in JBR & Zabeel House by Jumeirah

An evening with the stars of Pakistan

Rub shoulders with celebrities at Coca-Cola Arena, which is hosting the city’s first-ever Pakistan International Screen Awards on 7 February. Mawra and Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas, Sheheryar Munawar, members of the band Strings and more will make appearances at this red carpet affair, and you can join them with tickets starting from AED100. See dazzling performances and watch legends like Abida Parveen and Nadeem Baig be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

When: 7 February

Where: Coca-Cola Arena & Global Village

More info

Relive ABBA’s greatest hits

Are you a dancing queen? Take a chance on the world’s most popular ABBA tribute show at Dubai Opera – Bjorn Again. Bringing a stamp of approval from original group members, this concert revives beloved melodies teeming with all the glamour and authenticity known of the Swedish pop band. Listen to them belt out everlasting songs such as Money Money, Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen as you groove down memory lane.

When: 7 February

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Feel funny with Vir Das

A career-defining Netflix special, sold out world tours and roles in Bollywood blockbusters – comedian Vir Das’ resume is padded with impressive achievements. The Dehradun-born comic has made a noticeable dent in the global comedy circuit since he started out in 2005. He’s on a mission to leave a bigger mark with his globetrotting tour Loved, which you can see at Dubai Opera on Saturday. Catch up on his quick wit by watching Abroad Understanding on Netflix.

When: 8 February

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Add some sporting fun into the mix

There’s never a shortage of fitness activities in Dubai. Whether running, swimming, cycling or all three, find a sport of choice to keep you on your feet. This weekend brings two mighty challenges for athletes of every kind. Bravehearted contestants should sign up for Ironman 70.3, comprising a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run along the coastline. For something less strenuous, register for the Sharaf Exchange Road Run with 10k, 5k and 3k options, with a 1k distance for children up to 12 years.

When: 7 February

Where: Burj Al Arab & The Track, Meydan