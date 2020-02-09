Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Make time to do the things you love or try your hand at something new; there are plenty of ways to keep each weekend exciting in Dubai. Get a taste for Latin pop with the sensational Maluma, plan a romantic day out or enjoy family fun under the sun – whatever your liking, we’ve got you covered thanks to this handy round-up.

Columbian star power

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, one of Latin America’s biggest musical exports with more than 48.9m followers on Instagram, is touching down in the city with his 11:11 tour. Popularly known as Maluma, the Medellín-born pop, rap and reggaeton artist has sped up the ladder of international stardom with viral-hit singles Obsesión and Miss Independent. Don’t forget to book your tickets and hear the best of his infectious, chart-topping melodies during an epic concert at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena.

When: 14 February

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Experience your own fairytale in the winter sun

Take this chance to explore Dubai for its cultural destinations, breathtaking views and fabulous weather this time of year. We recommend a stroll along the Jaddaf Waterfront, where the Sculpture Park offers a remarkable and quiet respite. Nearby, Jameel Arts Centre will transport you into faraway imaginations for free over a selection of solo and group exhibitions. Be sure to take a walk through Hassan Khan's melodic outdoor work and venture up to the centre's library frequented by artists.

When: 14 February

Where: Jaddaf Waterfront

Find your flavour at the Ripe Market

There’s plenty of family fun to be had at the al fresco Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy. Wander through stalls selling artisan goods and fresh produce by local vendors or sample delicious food. You can attend group yoga classes while little ones make the most of all sorts of activities such as a petting zoo and horse riding. Be sure to bring your furry friends along to make new pals at the dog park and take home a potted plant from the Plant Souk.

When: until 25 April

Where: Dubai Police Academy

Spotlight on Dubai’s talent

Curtains open on the second week of Short + Sweet Theatre this month, bringing over 200 of the city’s leading directors, actors and writers to the stage. Audiences will go on unexpected adventures, witness moving tragedies and uplifting romances in 10-minute narratives, showcasing 115 stories over the eight weeks. Tales are told in English, Hindi, Arabic, Malayalam, Zulu and Bengali, and you can vote for your favourites to move onto the next level of the competition.

When: 14-15 February

Where: The Junction

Sit down for stand-up

Hilarity knows no bounds at The Laughter Factory, Dubai’s oldest running comedy night. The latest edition brings fresh acts Tez Ilyas, Karen Bayley and Chris Betts to stages at Grand Millennium and Dukes The Palm. With unique personalities and oodles of charm, the comics will dish sharp wit and one-of-a-kind anecdotes to keep you guessing, laughing and hooked on to every word. This weekend is your last chance to see this line-up, so get your tickets now and upgrade the evening with a dinner package.

When: 13-14 February

Where: Grand Millennium & Dukes The Palm

Climb to victory

Run, run as fast as you can – all the way to the top! Saturday starts with a 9am race up 33 storeys of Media One Hotel during the annual M1 Run. Explore this trendy hotel from the stairwell and win exciting prizes if you excel in your category. You can sign up to take on the challenge solo or join forces with a team to complete the challenge as a relay. Note that you must be aged over 18 years to participate.

When: 15 February

Where: Media One Hotel

Pitch for polo

Polo fever spreads beyond Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, where the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series moves onto its second trophy this week. Book your picnic package now to see the Ghantoot Polo Team, UAE Polo Team, Bangash Polo Team and Bin Drai Polo Team battle it out during the EMAAR Masters Cup – a one-off tournament with winnings of AED120,000. There’s plenty of excitement off the field too with a best-dressed competition and complimentary gift bags for the first 30 attendees at the car park.

When: 15 February

Where: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

