Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Dubai’s a pit stop for celebrities in every industry and genre, so you can always expect an event suited to your taste. From comic book mania to ringside boxing thrills, feasts by the beach to Holi with your loved ones, discover your kind of fun with this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Feed your fandom fever

For film and comic buffs around the globe, Comic Con is an essential stop for all things pop culture and beyond. Dubai’s chapter of this world-famous exhibition, the Middle East Film and Comic Con brings the same level of exhilaration, surprises and star-power known of its San Diego and New York counterparts. All the makings for another successful edition are in order, with Aladdin’s lead Mena Massoud, Superman Returns’ Brandon Routh and more speaking this weekend. Meet renowned artists, and dress in your Cosplay best at MEFCC and keep your superhero spirit soaring high at Al Noor School Training Centre’s fundraising run.

When: 5-7 March

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info

Knock-out fun

Strap in for a night of high-energy thrill starring some of the biggest names in boxing on Friday. The third Rotunda Rumble arrives at the 360-degree viewing venue at Caesars Palace Bluewaters with former champion TJ Doheny, Aliu Bamidele and more on the bill. Find nail-biting action, cat-like reflexes and immense physical strength at the centre of the ring, while plenty of entertainment ensues on the sidelines.

When: 6 March

Where: The Rotunda, Caesars Palace Bluewaters

More info

Holi hai!

Get the full Holi experience in Dubai – bright colours, entertainment and music included! Head over to IMG Worlds of Adventure and enjoy a special offer of AED89 for access to all five invigorating zones and appearances by rapper DIVINE and the Gully Boys. For a taste of India, attend the popular AKS Color Carnival in the open fields of the Rugby Park at Dubai Sports City. Dine on authentic street food, play in dedicated zones for adults and children and dance to live dhol (drums) and Bollywood beats with DJs Manoj, Gautam, Nitesh and more.

When: 6 March

Where: IMG Worlds of Adventure & Dubai Sports City

Make cinema magic

Cinephiles, music aficionados and theatre enthusiasts – find your interests overlap to an equal degree at amazing live concerts taking place this weekend. Broadway songbird and Disney darling Lea Salonga is performing from her impressive repertoire that includes iconic titles Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Mulan and Aladdin. Meanwhile onboard the QE2, local sensation Paddyman is playing all the Irish songs from popular films such as Titanic, Sherlock Holmes and P.S. I Love You.

When: 5-6 March

Where: Dubai Opera & Queen Elizabeth 2

Spoil your appetite

Take your taste buds for a joy ride during Dubai Food Festival, here to fill your appetite with extraordinary culinary experiences. Relish in early summer vibes while making the most of the outdoors at Etisalat Beach Canteen, a flagship event of the festival. Restaurants from across the UAE serve their signature treats at Jumeirah Beach, while guests can enjoy cooking demos, musical shows and activities all day, every day. Get all this and more in a hip urban setting at Miami Vibes, over at The Dubai Mall. Cadillac pinks, palm trees and photogenic food make this carnival an Instagrammer’s paradise.

When: 26 February-14 March

Where: Jumeirah Beach & The Dubai Mall

More info

Movies without walls

Dubai’s world-class cinemas are perfect if you’re looking to catch the latest blockbusters on the big screen. Put a twist in your regular movie night experiences and check out one of the other exciting settings screening must-watch features in the city. Settle in on plush sofas for critically-acclaimed, independent films at Cinema Akil with hot Karak and samosas. Venture out into Al Marmoom Desert where you can see works by homegrown filmmakers for free, or grab a bean bag at Urban Outdoor Cinema in JBR for classics like Blade Runner on 8 March.

When: Film in the Desert: 4-7 March; Urban Outdoor Cinema: until 30 March

Where: Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR & Al Marmoom Desert

Big laughs

While comedy thrives year-round in Dubai thanks to appearances by international heavyweights and a local scene on the rise, The Laughter Factory guarantees regular acts to keep up the rhythm. Don’t miss the new trio for the month making their grand debut on 5 March at Movenpick Hotel JBR followed by a set at Studio One Hotel on 6 March. Stars on stage and screen, Justin Moorhouse, Dominic Holland and Funmbi Omotayo are no newbies behind the microphone, each known for bringing quick wit and charisma to every performance.

When: 5-6 March

Where: Movenpick JBR & Studio One Hotel