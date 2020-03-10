Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Another exciting weekend has arrived! Fill up on all kinds of delightful entertainment, whether that’s dining your way through outdoor food fairs to ringing in Holi with all the colours of the rainbow. Indian stars, from musicians to comedy icon Johnny Lever, are flying in to celebrate with fans, plus sports, music and movies pack the calendar with no fun left behind.

All you can eat

The city has been a gourmand’s paradise these past couple of weeks thanks to the Dubai Food Festival. Fit in last minute tastings and make the most of Miami Vibes Downtown and Etisalat Beach Canteen before it all comes to an end this weekend. The clock is ticking, but there are plenty of extraordinary events to tuck into, including cooking demos, live masterclasses and Dubai Restaurant Week’s dining deals. Want to know what’s hot this week? Check out the latest DFF schedule and top picks.

When: 12 - 14 March

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

More info

Play Holi!

Holi celebrations paint the sky in bright pinks, neon greens and electric blues to get you into the festival’s spirit. There’s live music, authentic street foods, Holi powders and activities for children in abundance, so let location be the deciding factor: check out Zabeel Park for green fields or get beach vibes at JA The Resort. Mix culture with high-adrenaline thrills at Bollywood Parks, where Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh is performing, or singalong with Bollywood hitmaker Kanika Kapoor at Meydan’s The Track.

When: 13 March

Where: Zabeel Park, Bollywood Parks, JA The Resort & The Track, Meydan

Have the last laugh of March

Justin Moorhouse, Dominic Holland and Funmbi Omotayo are on a mission to make all of Dubai erupt into uncontrollable giggles as they headline The Laughter Factory’s March line-up. They’ve been touring different venues with the Money Can Buy Happiness tour, convincing audiences that the key to joy lies in purchasing tickets to this show. Catch the tail end of all the playful witticisms, bizarre experiences, knee-slapping insights and keen observations at Grand Millennium or Dukes Dubai.

When: 13 - 14 March

Where: Grand Millennium Dubai & Dukes Dubai

Find Morocco in Dubai

Culture, art and history converge in New Waves, a pop-up exhibition at Alserkal Avenue’s Concrete. Carve out time in your calendar to see works by the Moroccan artist Mohamed Melehi, whose experimental attitude influences scores of artists in his country. Curated by Morad Montazami and Madeleine de Colnet, it narrates the story of the Casablanca Art School in the late 1960s and Melehi’s radical approach to marrying Bauhaus to artistic tradition.

When: 14 March-4 April

Where: Concrete, Alserkal Avenue

More info

A musical fiesta for the weekend

A magnet for global artists, the city’s stages are much like a live radio session, playing hits from every genre. Tune in to your personal favourites with our top picks of energising concerts. Techno veteran Sven Vath is taking over the decks at Soho Beach on Friday with upbeat mixes that won him three DJ Awards. Nirvana fans, rock out to hits by 1990’s punk band at a tribute concert and listen to tunes such as Come As You Are, About A Girl and Smells Like Teen Spirit live.

When: 13 - 14 March

Where: Soho Beach & Harvester's

Get your fill of polo glamour

Polo season moves into its fourth and penultimate tournament, the Dubai Challenge Cup, this Saturday. The prestigious game, known as the Sport of Kings, sees star teams on the field and fashionable audiences framing the sidelines. Catch all the action for free from the limited general seating or book yourself a fancy polo picnic with delicious treats and refreshments. For families and groups, there is an option of fieldside picnics on select Fridays.

When: 14 March onwards

Where: Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club

More info

Watch a scary movie

Set the tone for the coming week with a laid back Saturday night. Out on its terrace, boasting a stunning skyline, Habtoor Grand Resort in JBR is screening the 1996 film Scream at 8pm. Gather your friends, book your tickets and grab a bean bag to watch this murder mystery unfold while making the most of the weather. Along with refreshments, you can buy tasty cinema snacks and fresh Italian pizza for a memorable night.

When: 14 March

Where: Habtoor Grand Resort

More info