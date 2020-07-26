Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Wrap up July exploring Dubai for its most remarkable events and experiences. From sky-high views on Burj Khalifa to creek-side art fun at Jameel Arts Centre and everything else in between, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the city this summer. Ring in Eid with Hussain Al Jassmi and Yara, unmissable sales and family staycations, or keep it low-key with an artsy movie night. Find your brand of fun in this round-up of the top seven things to do this weekend.

Celebrate Eid with Hussain Al Jassmi and Yara

Eid Al Adha injects spirituality into the summer calendar, a wholesome time to reflect and celebrate with friends and family. Dubai marks its arrival the way it knows best, with unbeatable offers, cultural events and family activities that ask us to take a moment and show gratitude. Do good while having fun at a charity concert hosted by singing sensations Hussain Al Jassmi and Yara at Dubai Opera on Saturday, held to support children most affected by COVID-19. Or, you can give thanks to loved ones by picking out memorable gifts at amazing DSS sales at The Outlet Village and beyond.

When: 1 August

Where: Dubai Opera, The Outlet Village

Stay and play at an island getaway

Spend Eid at home, away from home, taking advantage of spectacular staycation deals courtesy of Dubai Summer Surprises at the city’s extravagant hotels and resorts. This weekend, our eyes are set on the glamorous Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Located on a picturesque artificial island, awarding you breathtaking views of the city, sky and sea, this five-star hotel secures the best of R&R. Save 20% on your stay at the Las Vegas original and while there, book yourself in for an Eid dinner at exceptional dining destinations such as Gordon Ramsay’s renowned Hell’s Kitchen.

When: Until 30 September

Where: Caesars Palace Bluewaters

Dubai Take a deep breath in the clouds

Ever looked up at the Burj Khalifa and thought “What a great place to do yoga?” Well, here’s your chance. Start your Thursday on a bright (and right) note at a morning yoga session hosted by Core Direction on the tower’s observation deck, At The Top. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find your inner peace and flexibility from the 124th floor of the iconic structure, no matter your experience level. Sign up in advance as there is only room for only 24 participants per session.

When: 30 July

Where: At The Top, Burj Khalifa

Find movie magic at Cinema Akil

Thursday is your last chance to catch what is considered one of the most romantic films ever made, at Cinema Akil. Settle into the independent theatre's plush sofas with hot samosas and karak chai to watch the 1994 Italian drama Il Postino or The Postman. Set in the 1950s, the movie follows Pablo Neruda, a famous Chilean poet who is exiled to an island where he finds unexpected love. The story unravels with poetry, politics and friendship, elevated by a breathtaking score that won it an Academy Award.

When: 30 July

Where: Cinema Akil

Experience the magic of La Perle

If you’ve been putting off watching one of the most remarkable shows on Dubai’s live entertainment calendar for the ‘right’ time, it’s finally here. La Perle returns for the summer with special DSS packages that are too good to miss. Starting from AED119, the combo includes popcorn, nachos and a beverage during the show, so you can snack while talented artists perform acrobatics, motorcycle stunts and 25m-high dives on the purpose-built aqua-theatre before you.

When: Until 29 August

Where: Al Habtoor City

Embark on an art crawl

Set on the banks of the Jaddaf Waterfront, Jameel Arts Centre is a contemporary art institution that highlights works by artists in the Middle East, South Asia and beyond. It's displaying a great many emerging and established names this summer, including Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz. His exhibition features eight major installations collected over the last 20 years, creating a narrative between seemingly unrelated personal, social and material histories with an homage to pop culture. While there, check out 1,000 handmade clay sculptures by Lubna Chowdhary or Larissa Sansour’s poignant film In Vitro.

When: Varying end dates

Where: Jameel Arts Centre

Settle your little ones in for story time

Dubai-based actress Emma Quintin, known for her role as ‘Bella’ in the award-winning children’s television show Tweenies, is hosting storytelling sessions at Mall of the Emirates. Children aged five to eight years can attend these immersive sessions to make new friends, meet new characters and bring them to life over insightful discussions. It’s a fantastic way for the young ones to improve their listening and concentration skills while having a fun-filled summer break. In the meantime, parents can scour the mall for amazing discounts and raffle draws.

When: 1 August

Where: Mall of the Emirates