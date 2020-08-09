Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Book a glamorous retreat, sprint through snow and see celebrity comedian Jimmy Carr live in action, all in one weekend. Brush up your photography skills or do yoga high up on the world’s tallest tower to capture memories that truly stand the test of time. Looking for inspiration? Check out our roundup of the best things to do this weekend in Dubai.

Get your laughter fill with Jimmy Carr

​

English comedy giant Jimmy Carr is all set to land in Dubai with his globe-trotting tour Terribly Funny this whole weekend. Fingers crossed you already have tickets to this sold-out show packed with Carr’s signature wit and dark comedy, as seen on notably hilarious panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats. No topic is off limits for this sought-after comic, dipping his toes into conversations sure to make you gasp and laugh all the way through his brand new routine.

When: 13-14 August

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Hot hotel deal for the summer

​

Stay at one of the city’s most prominent addresses this weekend by booking a getaway at Dusit Thani Dubai. Set right on the buzzing Sheikh Zayed Road, this landmark hotel serves a luxurious blend of Emirati elegance and Thai hospitality in proximity to local hotspots such as The Dubai Mall. Rooms start from AED450 only, including a voucher worth AED300 which you can use at Jones the Grocer or in-room dining and AED99 for four house beverages. This unmissable deal is perfect for staycationers with a taste for the good life.

When: Until 29 September

Where: Dusit Thani Dubai

Dash through the snow

​

Cool off at the Middle East’s first-ever Snow Run, taking place in the snowy, Alpine interiors of Ski Dubai. Work up a sweat in -4 degrees as you take on a 3km route punctuated by five loops. Spaces are limited, so sign up now to be one of the trailblazers in this fun and chilling challenge that may just become one of the summer’s hottest activities to look forward to.

When: 14-15 August

Where: Ski Dubai

Get smart about photography

​

Harness the full potential of your cell phone’s camera in just one day. Gulf Photo Plus at Alserkal Avenue is hosting a Smartphone Photography & Editing workshop on Saturday where you can learn how to take professional photos in a snap. Learn all the necessary technical skills you need to capture a striking photograph, from playing with light, shadow and composition, to which in-camera editing apps are recommended by professionals.

When: 15 August

Where: Gulf Photo Plus, Alserkal Avenue

Attend yoga classes at local landmarks

​

Up high on the Burj Khalifa or overlooking the grassy greens of Zabeel Park, Core Direction is hosting iconic yoga sessions open to all levels. Unwind, align your inner chakras and deep stretch at two of Dubai’s most renowned landmarks as you breathe in their picturesque views. Mornings start bright and early above the world at Burj Khalifa, with a 7am class on Thursday, but if evenings work better, you can get your spiritual fill on the glass-bottomed archway of Dubai Frame on Wednesdays at 6:30pm.

When: 13 August

Where: Burj Khalifa

Fit in fun times

​

If you’re still in need of a laugh after Jimmy Carr, renowned comics Leo Kearse, Eddy Brimson and Dana Alexander are wrapping up the August edition of The Laughter Factory (TLF). The UAE’s longest-running comedy night since 1997, TLF is one of the more reliable stops in town for quality humour, and its current line-up lives up to its standards. From quick wit and infectious humour to oodles of charm and eccentric observations, you’re in for quite the show on Thursday and Friday night at Grand Millennium Dubai.

When: 13-14 August

Where: Grand Millennium

Dubai Time for a story

​

Parents, take your time shopping the amazing Dubai Summer Surprises’ sales on Saturday at Mall of the Emirates because your child is well entertained at a storytelling session. Actress Emma Quintin will tell imaginative tales to your little ones, ages 5-8 years, that take them on an adventure through faraway fantasy lands. After the story, children will lead a fruitful discussion, encouraging them to improve their listening, comprehension and communication skills while having plenty of fun.

When: 15 August

Where: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates