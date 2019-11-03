Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: Fitness Edition

As Dubai charges towards the end of the year, here is your chance to make up for all those half-honoured New Year’s resolutions for healthy lifestyles and working out. Take a cue from the Dubai Fitness Challenge and join the whole city as it completes 30 minutes of exercise every day until 16 November. We’re dedicating this weekend’s top seven highlights to ways you can mix fun and fitness along with amazing rewards to entice you.

Explore a fitness village

With just over a week left of Dubai Fitness Challenge, now is the best time to make the most of free fitness villages if you haven't already. Over at Kite Beach, adults and children alike can dive into the sea for watersports or enjoy a host of different activities including beach basketball, spinning, yoga and much more. Head over to Festival City where you will find immersive experiences including an AI zone, 30x30 skill zone (where you can win prizes!) and a cycle-friendly mile route that stretches across Marsa Beach.

When: Until 16 November

Where: Kite Beach & Festival City

Work out in urban landscapes

Have lunch plans in Business Bay or Downtown Dubai? Attend them guilt-free by popping by one of the two fitness areas to clock in your daily 30. Bay Avenue is hosting a Fitness Fest with yoga, Zumba, body combat and boxing classes between 6am-11pm. All through Downtown Dubai, from Souk Al Bahar to Dubai Opera, you can participate in group activities like HIIT circuits, hip hop cardio and more. Enjoy two of Dubai’s most bustling districts while striving for better health.

When: Until 16 November

Where: Bay Avenue & Downtown Dubai

Plan a family picnic

Make the most of the changing weather at any one of Dubai’s breathtaking parks. Pack a basket of healthy treats and bring the whole family – children can run around in the open lawns while adults lay back and relax. If you’re at Quranic Park, check out the Fitness Hub featuring a running track, exercise stations and a kids’ play zone. Local favourite Ripe Market is joining the fitness frenzy too with a special Ninja Warrior OCR course. Smash your daily 30 at the outdoor venue before indulging in delectable treats from one of the many food trucks.

When: Until 16 November

Where: Quranic Park & Ripe Market Al Barsha Police Academy

Exercise your shopping skills to win a car

Need new sporting gear and athletic wear to look good for all these sporting events? Head over to select malls like Times Square Center, Oasis Mall, BurJuman or Reef Mall for the perfect excuse to get your 30-minute workout in walking and shopping! Spend AED250 at their stores and you could be the lucky one to drive home in a brand new 2020 Nissan Patrol. Shop trendy athleisure fashion to look and feel your best this Dubai Fitness Challenge.

When: Until 16 November

Where: Time Square Center, Oasis Mall, BurJuman or Reef Mall

Practice mindfulness for better mental health

Amid all the hustle and bustle of life and working out, hit pause at a mindfulness sound and gong session with Zarine Dadachanji. Explore meditative breathing and relaxation exercises to the soothing sounds of a gong during this free session at Jameel Arts Centre. Gongs have been used to relax the mind and body for centuries and this session is a great addition to your 30x30 efforts.

When: 9 November

Where: Jameel Arts Centre

Register for free fitness fun

If you’re down for some sporting fun without a price tag, there are three free events to gear up for: the Cigna Park Run, Dubai Run and The Great Dubai Pulse Ride. The Cigna Park Run takes place at Kite Beach, so you can get in some early morning exercise along Dubai’s memorable shoreline. The Great Dubai Pulse Ride is a free cycling event for anyone aged five and older, while the Dubai Run will take over Sheikh Zayed Road to give you a unique perspective of the sky scrapers.

When: 8 & 9 November

Where: Dubai Sports City, Sheikh Zayed Road & Kite Beach

Reward yourself with live entertainment



When you’ve completed this weekend’s 30x30 efforts, reward yourself with one of the many live entertainment events on offer. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and more are back with Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded, a night of singing, dancing and Bollywood tunes. Dance music fans should head over to Zero Gravity on Friday, where DJ Joel Corry will be spinning his top hits including ‘Sorry’. Finally, fans of Russian-Ukrainian composer Igor Krutoy can catch him live along with a line-up of major stars including Jasmin, Dimash Kudaibergen and Nikolay Baskov.

When: 7 & 8 November

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Zero Gravity, Festival City