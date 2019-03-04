Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: Food, Films and Fitness

All the food and family-friendly activities leave no room for boredom (Shutterstock)

The Dubai Food Festival coming to an end doesn’t mean it will go out with a sizzle. Taste of Dubai arrives this weekend for a final hurrah but that’s not all DFF has in the pipeline. There’s plenty of child-friendly fun to go around so if you’re looking for some good ole family time or want to dip your toes into something new, here are the top seven things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Get in some music mayhem and food frenzy

This Thursday, swyp Beach Canteen is interrupting regular programming to split its playbill with Arab talents. Music and comedy will change the carnival’s flavour after 4pm, inviting ticket holders to an exclusive evening of live entertainment at Arabesque. See Jeddah-born comic Wonho Chung, Emirati acapella group SAMA Quartet, singing sensation Mahdi Baccouch and Lebanon’s hot pop/rock band ADONIS add more spice to the Dubai Food Festival season. Tickets are available online and onsite, and children under 12 attend for free.

When: 7 March, 4pm onwards

Where: Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach

Follow food and flavours under one open-air roof

Wrap up the Dubai Food Festival at the season’s ultimate culinary destination, Taste of Dubai. The city’s top restaurants will take over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre with three days of cooking workshops, tasting sessions and bite-sized menus for a one-stop-shop food festival. Taste of Dubai is a foodie favourite as chefs whip up their signature dishes at lowered prices. Put together your impromptu picnic, grab a spot on the grass and enjoy all the live performances and family-friendly entertainment taking place.

When: 7-9 March

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Kick back with French film-fueled movie nights at Cinema Akil

The first week of March at Alserkal Avenue’s independent film threatre, Cinema Akil, ushered in a brief and poignant programme of Franco-filmography. Tackling diverse stories, from the struggles of a single mother to the discovery and loss of an Apollo statue, this series celebrated a niche yet prolific category of French/Arabic co-production. Catch the tail end of the shows this weekend including a family-friendly animation set in the 19th century and a story of immigration.

When: 7-9 March

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

More info: Paris La Blance, Alone at My Wedding, Dilili in Paris, The Apollo of Gaza

These dancers are always en pointe

Prepare for an exquisite show of elegance and grace by the Stars of American Ballet. Dubai Opera is welcoming the inspiring troupe and its repertoire of choreography by founder Daniel Ulbricht, Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon and more. Audiences will also see a performance of ‘Who Cares’, a piece by the co-founder of New York City Ballet, George Balanchine, to the songs of George Gershwin. Stars of American Ballet has presented more than 80 works around the world and in the US, receiving widespread acclaim and applause.

When: 8 March

Where: Dubai Opera

Take a dip right by the Burj Al Arab

When it comes to sports in Dubai, it’s not all run and games. With pristine beaches and fabulous sights from the sea, the city’s sporting calendar is dotted with fabulous water-based meets like the Burj Al Arab Swim. Swim laps around the iconic seven-star hotel over 800m distances or a 1600m circuit in the Arabian Gulf. An action-packed awards ceremony follows to recognise top contestants for their skill and stamina. It’s a safe and spirited event in which all funds will be donated to to Al Jalila Foundation to support obesity research.

When: 8 March

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Eat to a flamenco beat with Chef Paco

Eat your way through the history of Spanish cuisine at Chef Paco of Casa de Tapas’ food tasting. Each dish will put into flavour the story of recipes and traditions past in the presence of the chef himself and a talented flamenco dancer. She’ll share the stage with you during a live flamenco learning session, so you can eat and dance your way down the rich avenues of Spanish culture. And when the guitar-led melodies trickle to an end, DJ Javi Beat will take over to spin a new tune for the evening.

When: Until 9 March

Where: Casa de Tapas

Let your little ones cook up a storm

Even as it nears its end, the Dubai Food Festival’s spirit spreads across town to Children’s City. Located in Creek Park, this learning-focused destination is inviting little ones to experience the art of cooking in a kitchen designed for little chefs. The culinary workshops will teach children how to whip up treats from a special daily menu and introduce them to the world of gastronomy. While you’re there, visit one of the centre’s many immersive gallery spaces or spend the afternoon making the most of Dubai’s scenic Creek Park.

When: Until 9 March

Where: Children’s City, Creek Park

