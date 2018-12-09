Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: Free Events, Holiday Markets and More

Festive fun throughout the city. (Shutterstock)

Tis the season to look out for a world of fun activities taking place across the city. From winter wonderlands to kick off holiday festivities to thrilling sports events to raise temperatures, here are the top seven things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Explore a winter wonderland

If you’ve already pulled twinkling lights and colourful ornaments out of storage to celebrate the holidays, then we have a place to match your spirit. Habtoor Palace’s Winter Garden Market is among the first of many open-air bazaars popping around town with rows upon rows of delicious food stalls, holiday trinkets and live entertainment. Bring the whole family along to the special souk to see a decked out tree and even a celebrity appearance by Santa himself.

When: Until 21 December

Where: Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City

Cross this off your list

If you or someone you know is the kind of person that lives, talks and swears by Crossfit–we have an event for you. This weekend sees the first-ever Dubai Crossfit Championship take place and the ultimate prize is a qualification to the 2019 Reebok Crossfit Games. While participants have already been selected, spectators can watch athletes from around the world juggle running, gymnastics, weightlifting and more to win prizes worth up to USD616,000 during this challenging two-day event.

When: 14-15 December

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Catch a world star

Global Village isn’t playing games with this year’s live concert series. R&B superstar Jason Derulo is the newest act in the venue’s winter line up, bringing his latest and all-time greatest hits to audiences in Global Village. With your AED15 entrance ticket, get in on a spectacular show while making the most of the park’s incredible array of cultural pavilions, exotic foods and thrilling rides.

When: 14 December

Where: Global Village

‘Tis the season

Ring the bells and deck the halls at Dubai Opera with a family-edition sing-along of your favourite holiday tunes. Jingle Bells will feature classics and carols like ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ and others performed by The London Concert Orchestra Show Band and Capital Voices Choir and West End star soloists, Alison Jiear and Matt Little. Pair this show with the Habtoor Palace Winter Garden Market and this weekend will be the perfect welcome to the season.

When: 13-15 December

Where: Dubai Opera

Hero’s march

December marks another year of cadets passing through Dubai’s Police Academy. In honour of the occasion, the whole city is sparking up landmark destinations with a week of free shows and parades from Al Seef to Hatta. This Saturday, bring the entire family to watch a luxury police car show, a musical band and military show by the Dubai Police at City Walk to celebrate Batch 26 on their upcoming graduation.

When: 15 December

Where: City Walk

Tenors of Rock

David Richards, Jimmy Denning, Tommy Sherlock, Dan Schumann and Jonathan Williams–better known as Tenors of Rock–are taking over Caesars Palace Bluewaters for two weeks and there’s no time like now to check out why they’re one of the hottest acts in Vegas. The five-man vocal band is made up of the best male rock voices in the UK, known for adding their own twist to classic rock hits like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘God Gave Rock N’ Roll To You’.

When: Until 21 December

Where: Caesars Palace Bluewaters

Riaad Moosa

A certified doctor turned illusionist turned comedian–if someone has an off-kilter worldview, it’s Riaad Moosa. One of the most beloved comedians in South Africa, Moosa has branded himself honest, hilarious and unpredictable with audiences worldwide. Get ready for his unusual perspective on life, religion and fatherhood that is bound to leave you in complete stitches this weekend at Madinat Theatre.

When: 14 December

Where: Madinat Theatre

