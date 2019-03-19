Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: Liam Payne, Andy Warhol and Art Madness

Can you fit all these contemporary artists and pop icons into one frame? (Shutterstock)

Jam-packed doesn’t cover all the activity and entertainment on offer in Dubai during March. From a carousel of art fairs to star-studded concerts featuring Liam Payne and Little Mix, there are just too many places to be and not enough time. If you need help planning out your whirlwind weekend in Dubai, here are our top seven things to do in the city:

Last call for Dubai’s art week

If you haven’t yet journeyed down history-ridden alleys on your way to the Sikka Art Fair or meandered through a sprawling showcase of international galleries at Art Dubai, your clock is ticking. Dubai’s dynamic art scene is far from over, but it’s your last weekend to catch these landmark events. Celebrate the stunning landscape of regional art and artists at the Sikka Art Fair, where you can also enjoy family-friendly workshops and live performances. Art Dubai as all that and then some, including work by renowned artists like Yayoi Kusama and Farshad Farzankia.

When: Art Dubai: until 23 March; Sikka Art Fair: until 24 March

Where: Madinat Jumeirah & Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

See Liam Payne, Little Mix and Rita Ora live

It’s finally time for the long-awaited superstar-powered concert, The Assembly, this Saturday. See a stage lit up by high-voltage energy starring global heartthrob Liam Payne, girl power group Little Mix and pop princess Rita Ora. The artists are sharing the stage at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in a concert to honour teachers around the world, but everyone is invited. Expect to hear chart-topping hits, whether it’s Little Mix’s radio favourite ‘Work’ or Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s ‘For You’.

When: 23 March

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

More info

Get WOW-ed before the curtains close

Make this weekend count by seeing Las Vegas’s world-famous theatrical extravaganza Wow while you still have a chance. The breathtaking production has extended its stay at The Rotunda, a 360-viewing experience, at Dubai's own Caesars Palace Bluewaters until 4 May. Dive into a fantastical underwater world where acrobats, dancers, aerialists and contortionists perform impressive feats before your very eyes. From one desert to another, Wow has brought its spectacular experience to Dubai, breathtaking costumes, sets and all.

When: until 4 May

Where: The Rotunda, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

More info

Spring into Holi fun with Neha Kakkar

Holi is officially here! Celebrate its spirit of colours, goodness and togetherness at Al Sahra Desert Resort Equestrian Centre. Neha Kakkar will perform her floor flooding tunes from scene-fitting track ‘Blue Hai Paani’ to her latest dance anthem ‘Aankh Maare’. The artist is Bollywood’s reigning pop diva whose scrolling list of singles will add another layer of energy to Holi Masti. Add to that a spread of delicious food, bright colours to play with and an activity zone for kids to make this the top spot to celebrate Holi in Dubai.

When: 22 March

Where: Sahra Desert Resort Equestrian Centre

More info

Peak behind the curtains of the famous Infinity Mirrors

Director Heather Lenz takes viewers on a journey behind the scenes of Yayoi Kusama. The artist, who rose to fame alongside Andy Warhol became famous for her whimsical, experiential art. Kusama: Infinity starts at the artist’s conservative childhood in Japan, chronicles her rise to global stardom and ventures into her self-imposed residence at a Japanese mental institution. The critically acclaimed documentary is a must-watch for all art enthusiasts – especially those looking to see her work on display at Art Dubai.

When: 22 March

Where: Cinema Akil

More info

Get a taste of that Warhol life and style

INKED is known for curating unique culinary experiences that eclipse any other experimental dinner you can imagine. In the spirit of art month, the Alserkal Avenue-based platform has designed a special five-course menu inspired by pop icon Andy Warhol’s life, career and 1959 cookbook, ‘Wild Raspberry’. Enjoy and explore whimsical food from this playful recipe book that was made to tease its French counterparts with quirky dishes like the Gefilte of Fighting Fish. Book your spot now for this limited-edition experience which wraps up this Friday.

When: Until 22 March

Where: INKED, Alserkal Avenue

More info

DJs, dance shows and a family-style music fiesta

Bring the whole family for a marathon of live music and fun at the first-ever Housphere. Romania’s most successful artist, Inna, is headlining the show alongside Dubai’s homegrown DJ Amir Sharara and saxophonist Matt West. For ten jam-packed hours, adults and children alike can watch captivating dance shows, get their faces painted, compete in a friendly game of volleyball and much more. There’s no time to get bored at Housphere with the seemingly endless array of activities, entertainment and energy. Get your ticket now for one of the few music festivals that has no age limit.

When: 22 March

Where: Address Montgomery

More info