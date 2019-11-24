Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: National Day Edition

Cheers to the long weekend! Dubai takes off a couple of days to celebrate 48 years of the UAE to make a five-day weekend filled with energising things to do. Commemorate the occasion with fun times spreads across town, whether that’s fireworks by the sea, feasting with your family or enjoying free concerts at La Mer. Bright lights and action await at every corner, so plan your holidays with this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Attend free concerts

Stars from across the region choose to spend UAE National Day with fans in Dubai, and this year’s heavyweight line-up lives up to expectations. Get in the weekend’s spirit at La Mer with free tunes by Eida Al Menhali on 29 November, along with Balqees and Essa Al Marzouq on 1 December and Hussain Al Jassmi on 2 December, whose shows follow fireworks at 8:30pm. Over at Global Village, Emirati superstar Hamad Al Amri is performing all-time hits for park visitors at 9pm, accompanied by a sensational pyrotechnics show at 9pm.

When: 29 November - 2 December

Where: La Mer & Global Village

Family-friendly fun at The Pointe

Winter is the best time of year to be in Dubai. Make the most of the city’s charming weather and picturesque views at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, where you can enjoy exclusive National Day discounts and an art showcase. See local musicians perform outdoors all through the weekend before settling in for a delicious dinner at one of the restaurants. Don’t miss out on a spectacular fireworks show here on 2 December, concluding the festivities in true Dubai style.

When: 29 November - 2 December

Where: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

More info

Enjoys sights and savings

This long weekend brings with it all kinds of treats, including shopping deals and hotel offers to keep spirits high. Plan a staycation at some of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels for less or shop the latest fashions and gadgets at malls across town. If you’re at hotspots like City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Festival City, Kite Beach and Boxpark amongst others, keep an eye out for Ayala, Razfa and Liwa dancers and more to delight young and old.

When: 29 November & 1-3 December

Where: Various locations

More info

Celebrate Dubai’s diversity

There are few better ways to honour the Spirit of the Union than celebrating all the different cultures that call the UAE home. Head to Festival City Mall on 2 December to enjoy a special edition of Imagine titled Faces of the Nation, which features an intricate choreography of fireworks, water, lasers and projections inspired by Dubai’s diversity. Or, head over to Dubai Creek Park on 29 November to fill up on different kinds of African foods at the second edition of the African Food Fest.

When: African Food Fest: 29 November, Imagine: 2 December

Where: Dubai Creek Park & Festival Bay

Enjoy productions with a wow factor

Imagine at Festival City is just one of the many jaw-dropping productions planned for the holiday. Ring in the 48th anniversary at two of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks when Burj Khalifa lights up in red, white, green and black, complemented by a bespoke performance at Dubai Fountain. Plus, get excited for enchanting fireworks at Al Seef (8pm), La Mer (8:30pm) and The Beach JBR (9pm) on 1-2 December, as well as The Pointe (8pm) and Global Village (9pm) on 2 November.

When: 1 & 2 December

Where: Light show at Burj Khalifa & fireworks at various locations

Rock and roll with the legends

Mix up your festivities at a rock and roll show aboard the QE2 floating hotel. West End’s talented cast is putting on their super hit show Be Bop A Lula, where you can enjoy as all-time hits by Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury and Roy Orbison come to life from 27-29 November. Sing and dance your way through tracks that defined genres and generations for fresh National Day fun.

When: 27-29 November

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

More info

Make time for sports

While the Dubai Fitness Challenge ended on a high note two weekends ago, salute the country’s dedication to healthier and happier lives by keeping your fitness stride going. Sign up for the popular Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, which takes place on 29 November and invites cycling enthusiasts to complete a 92km route at the Dubai Autodrome. Little ones can take on their own challenge at the Junior Rides on 28 November. For runners, the Super Sports Run 10 Miler is back with 3k, 5k, 10k or 10 miles distances. If you can’t get involved, come cheer on Dubai’s athletes from the sidelines.

When: 28-29 November

Where: Dubai Autodrome & Meydan Golf