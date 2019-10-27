Top 7 Things To Do This Weekend

November rolls in with a very striking shift in vibe from October. The calendar is a blend of spooky, sparkly and stylish events, so everyone gets a memorable introduction to the season approaching. From open-air concerts with celebrity appearances to Diwali and fitness fun, we’ve rounded up the top seven things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Picnic with Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Richard Ashcroft and more

It’s that time of year again when Dubai Media City Amphitheatre opens its lawns to star-studded concerts and crowds eager to bask in the winter weather. Get a mix of both at Party in the Park. Fatboy Slim, Lighthouse Family and Richard Ashcroft will be kicking off festivities as Dubai’s delectable food trucks set up shop onsite, so you can pack yourself an impromptu picnic. Clear your calendars and get your tickets, which start from AED160.

When: 1 November

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Strut into style at Fashion Forward Dubai

Dubai’s Fashion Week equivalent has arrived, and it’s an occasion for fashionistas to dress to their Vogue-approved nines. Fashion Forward Dubai is an avant-garde gathering of fashion designers, enthusiasts and experts, which sets the spotlight on the Middle East's fashion industry. You can attend runway shows by established and emerging designers, explore new collections and enjoy a brand new ‘shop-now’ feature to buy the styles you see during the catwalk.

When: 30 October - 2 November

Where: Dubai Design District

See Russian icons take over Dubai

Fans of Russian music can rejoice as the PaRUS Music Fest takes over the weekend. The highly anticipated fest will see heavyweights like Leningrad, pop star Laboda and rockstar Zemfira headline the show, along with appearances by Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra and ballet dancer Sergey Polunin. Day four of this Russian extravaganza features a Fight Championship with challengers from the UK, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Russia and beyond.

When: 31 October - 3 November

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Get your spook on at Atlantis The Palm

Feeling the (haunting) spirit of the season? So is Atlantis The Palm, which is hosting a zombie-themed celebration on Thursday night. Dress in your best zombie costume and attend the eerie festivities at Asateer Tent as David de Luca and local DJs spin lively beats on a custom-built deck by the water. Dance all night long, win exciting prizes and celebrate the holiday in a fang-tastic way.

When: 31 October

Where: Asateer Tent, Atlantis The Palm

Race around the city to win a Mercedes-Benz

Gather your friends and sign up for the Mercedes-Benz Challenge by Gargash if you haven’t already. Taking place on 1 November, this highly anticipated competition sees up to 100 teams of two to four players complete seven challenges scattered across Dubai. Use your wit and ingenuity, physical strength and teamwork to speed through these obstacles and you could win a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLC 200. Parkour, go-karting or archery – you’ll never see what’s coming your way.

When: 1 November

Where: New Mercedes-Benz Service Centre Al Quoz

Make the most of free fitness classes

Dubai Fitness Challenge sprints into week three, and if you haven’t hopped on this treadmill, there’s no better time. Forget expensive gym memberships (although there are a number of limited-time offers to cash in on) and make your way to one of the many free fitness events on offer across Dubai. Kite Beach and Festival City Mall have fitness villages with free yoga classes, cycling sessions, water-based activities and more, while fitness hubs at spots like Downtown Dubai and the Quranic Park are hosting free activities for adults and children.

When: Until 16 November

Where: Citywide

