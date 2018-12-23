Top 7 Things to Do This Weekend in Dubai

This weekend in Dubai is the time for new experiences (Shutterstock)

Pantomimes and EDM big shots, six-course meals and camel racing–this is the weekend to experience new things. A lot of exciting events are wrapping up this Saturday, but the holiday festivities persist. If you’re looking for what’s hot, what’s new and what’s on its way out, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top 7 things to do this weekend.

Show and tell

If you haven’t yet, this weekend is your last chance to catch the Aladdin Pantomime at Madinat Theatre. The tradition of pantomime is a staple to the festive season, and this year’s rendition of the classic tale Aladdin is bound to captivate audiences of all ages. Experience a spectrum of emotions from comedy and anticipation through music, dance and vibrant costumes.

When: Until 28 December

Where: Madinat Theatre

More info

Travel by food

Take Marco Polo’s journey down the Silk Road, guided by an animated 2-inch tall French chef. Dinner Time Story has designed a new culinary experience to take guests from Marseille, through Arabia, across India and the Himalayas and to China during a six-course tasting menu inspired by the explorer’s travels. Le Petit Chef will end this weekend, so book your table now for this innovative dining experience.

When: Until 28 December

Where: Monogram Room, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

More info

Night thrills





How can you make the longest urban zip line in the region a greater thrill than it already is? By riding it at night.

XLine Dubai Marina, the adrenaline-rush everyone has been talking about, is changing up its time slots to post-sunset hours, giving the brave-hearted another sight of the Marina. For a limited time, you and a friend–there are two zip lines side by side–can shoot from Amwaj Towers in Jumeirah Beach Residences to Dubai Marina Mall from 6pm onwards.

When: Until 8 January

Where: Dubai Marina

More info

Friday night lights

One of the world’s most sought after DJs is making his way to Dubai’s pool-lounge hotspot, Soho Beach. Solomun is a royal name in the deep house kingdom with a shelf full of awards to his name. He’s like the puppet-master of dance floors, with his funky baselines and dynamic rhythms inspiring fans to dance the night away across the world.

When: 28 December

Where: Soho Beach

More info

Culture, competition and camels

Doused in tradition and electrified by competition, Dubai's camel racing season is an unmissable event in the city's sporting calendar. Camel racing is a display of centuries-old traditions, and you can check the thrill out for yourself this weekend from 25 to 27 December for free.

When: 25-27 December

Where: Al Marmoom Camel Racecourse

More info

Merry go on

Not done with celebrating the holidays, yet? Neither is Legoland. The themed park is sporting the colours of the season for a little longer with a range of activities for the whole family, including an interactive Elves Workshop for kids. Make ornaments for a 9-metre Lego tree, meet Lego Santa or climb onto his Lego sleigh until 7 January.

When: Until 7 January

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts

More info

Playing on home turf

Five hours of Hussain Al Jassmi might sound like a dream, and Dubai Opera is bringing it to life this Thursday. The famous Emirati songster is taking the stage with his award-winning hits that have found him renown across the Arab world. Tickets are still available, so if you're still sad about missing his performance on National Day, here's your chance to make up for it.

When: 27 December

Where: Dubai Opera

More info