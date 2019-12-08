Top 7 Things To Do This Weekend In Dubai

From British songbird Dido to Spice Girls’ Melanie C, wrap up 2019 with an ode to the 1990s in Dubai. Feel nostalgic with your favourite holiday jingles, take a quick trip around the world, and dive into local heritage with this weekend’s top seven things to do.

Attend Dido’s first show in the region

‘White Flag’ and ‘Thank You’ are classic karaoke songs, but if you want to sing along to the real deal, here’s your chance. Acoustic pop sensation Dido is bringing her first tour in 15 years to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre where fans can enjoy hits old and new under the stars. The award-winning singer has sold over 40 million records worldwide and counting thanks to her latest album, Still On My Mind.

When: 13 December

Where: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

More info

Spice up your life with Melanie C and Kaynouna

EDM fans are in for a treat as two highly-anticipated dance events take place this weekend. See Spice girl-turned-DJ Melanie C spin the decks at Zero Gravity on 13 December. An in-demand DJ, the former Sporty Spice has etched her name onto multiple genres of music to much success. Over at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, fans will be welcomed to The Secret Garden for the latest edition of Kaynouna, a spirited celebration of downtempo beats and world music.

When: 13 December

Where: Zero Gravity & Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Indulge in holiday cheer

Get your fill of seasonal cheer at Dubai Opera’s Jingle Bell Favourites. The London Concert Orchestra Show Band and Capital Voices Choir will perform a repertoire of classic carols and melodies to delight the whole family, such as ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and ‘Silent Night’. Then, dust off your Santa suit and start running at Festival City’s fun-filled Santa Run on 13 December. Children take on a 2.5km route while adults run the 5km distance. Don’t forget to stick around and enjoy Santa's Grotto after the run.

When: 12-14 December

Where: Dubai Opera & Dubai Festival City

Fill up on music, art and fashion

FIVE Palm Jumeirah is dialling up the feel good vibes with a seaside bash to keep music fans on their toes. Get ready for Luvya, which will see performances by over 40 international artists including Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, nine fashion shows, art installations and delicious cuisine. For fashion fans that want more, pen Dubai Fashion Days into your diary to see collections from leading designers across the UAE and China.

When: Dubai Fashion Days: 8-12 December; Luvya: 12-14 December

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah & Caesar’s Palace and Dubai Design District

Explore far away cultures at Global Village

Global Village ups the ante each year with attractions to keep everyone entertained. Along with 26 pavilions representing 78 different cultures, this multicultural park has over 40,000 shows lined up, including a stunt show with LED sports cars and motorbike thrills and an armoured tank. Hop on more than 32 exhilarating rides and bring the little ones to enjoy special entertainment at The Kids’ Theatre. While there, make a pitstop in the UAE pavilion for the Live Our Heritage Festival, where you can explore traditional Emirati crafts, join immersive workshops and listen to national folk songs.

When: Until 4 April 2020

Where: Global Village

More info

Groove with The Bee Gees

Theatre by QE2 has established itself as a formidable stage for nostalgia with regular tribute concerts. The tradition carries on this weekend when a talented group of performers bring the Bee Gees’ greatest hits back to life during Nights on Broadway. Expect the best from the Bee Gees’ concerts, from hits like ‘Stayin’ Alive’ to iconic costumes, that will take you back to the glory days.



When: 12 - 13 December

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2

More info

Rev up your engines

Car enthusiasts and collectors, this one's for you. The Gulf Car Festival returns with up to 1,500 show cars and bikes lined up over three days. Enjoy high speed entertainment by professional athletes and stand a chance to win amazing prizes by automotive brands. You should even check out the UAE Concours d’Elegance at Bulgari Hotel & Resorts, where you can find one of the finest collections of classic models and modern bespoke cars, speak to collectors, and maybe get a chance to test drive some of the vehicles.



When: 12 - 14 December

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall & Bulgari Hotel & Resorts