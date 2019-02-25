Top 7 Things To Do This Weekend in Dubai: ASAP Rocky, The Godfather and More

As some things end and new excitement begins, Dubai’s season of fun carries on (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Emirates Airline Follow >

There’s no reason for a dull weekend in Dubai. It’s festivals galore – even if it's closing weekend for a free street festival, the Dubai Food Festival and Emirates Airline Festival of Literature are just starting up. Whether you prefer to spend your evening with an international rap star or an orchestra, design it to your taste with our top seven things to do this weekend:

Dr Jane Hawking at the Emirates Airline Literature of Festival

This weekend launches the 11th annual Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the Arab world’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word. Homegrown talent and world-famous authors, poets and publishers arrive for this week-long carnival that comprises insightful workshops, lectures, competitions and more. On Friday, Dr Jane Hawking, author of memoir-turned-motion picture Travelling to Infinity and former wife of the late Stephen Hawking, will share the journey of turning fact to film.

When: 1-9 March

Where: InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City

More info

See ASAP Rocky up close

Dubai’s super hip nightlife venue BASE has a very special guest arriving for a show this weekend. Catch New York-born rap-star ASAP Rocky this Saturday, as he performs his chart-topping, critically-acclaimed hits like "Wassup", "Peso" and "Praise the Lord" live. ASAP Rocky is one of the most recognised and celebrated members of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, which includes rapper and designer ASAP Ferg. BASE Dubai is popular amongst locals for its dynamic, nightlife scene so you can imagine ASAP Rocky’s show will take your weekend to the next level.

When: 1 March

Where: BASE Dubai

More info

The soundtrack to the life and times of Don Vito Corleone

An iconic film stripped down to its iconic score: The Godfather’s Oscar-nominated soundtrack is arriving at Dubai Opera, revived to its full glory by the celebrated Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Prolific Italian composer Nina Rota created the notable track list in 1972 to follow the rise and fall of a crime family in 1940s New York City. From the haunting waltz introducing the film to melodies accompanying critical scenes in the movie, Rota’s arrangement for The Godfather was ranked #5 on the American Film Institute’s list of the greatest film scores.

When: 28 February

Where: Dubai Opera

More info

Enjoy free island-music vibes at Bluewaters

Visitor or resident, Bluewaters Island should have been on your must-see list yesterday. The stunning man-made atoll linked by bridge to The Beach, JBR is a spectacular destination to grab dinner, roam around and take in glittering views of the Arabian Gulf. If you need an excuse, here’s the best one: it’s your last weekend to enjoy a free street musical festival at Bluewaters Island. The closing weekend will see an array of local and international jazz performers, DJs and rock artists take the stage, along with an open mic night on Saturday, 2 March.

When: 28 February – 2 March

Where: Bluewaters Island

More info

A feast and a fiesta at Atlantis

Dubai Food Festival kicked off last week, and if you’re not sure what that means, it’s the foodiest time of the year. swyp Beach Canteen is bringing homegrown flavour to the shores of Jumeirah Beach while restaurants across town are designing one-of-a-kind Foodie Experiences. If you’re a gourmand looking for a good time, get your spot at Atlantis The Palm’s vivacious Cirque de Cuisine. The Avenues are all set to host a Brazilian-themed carnival where you can indulge in live entertainment and the hotel’s range of award-winning cuisines like Nobu, Seafire, Bread Street Kitchen, Ossiano and more.

When: 28 February

Where: Atlantis The Palm

More info

Run the distance(s)

If you’re looking to fit in some fitness this weekend, the Ultimate Race Night returns with its fourth session this Thursday. Running enthusiasts can sign up for up to four of the 60m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m distances. It’s an excellent opportunity to get out in the open evening air and compete with fellow runners, as eight runners with the fastest times will qualify for the finals on 23 May. Winners will receive exciting prizes from the race sponsors, and runners who accumulated the most points during the series will win a trophy. Sign up soon as registration closes on Tuesday, 26 February.

When: 28 February

Where: Dubai Sports City

More info

Whip up something fresh and flavourful

The Dubai Food Festival is not just about eating great food, it’s about fully experiencing it. The period sees the city’s top chefs and eateries offer behind-the-scene views of the cooking experience with incredible masterclasses and delicious tastings. This weekend, sign up for Marina Social’s course on how to whip up a classic Beef Wellington. Tuck into your dish with additional sides and dessert to top it off, while enjoying Marina Social’s vibrant atmosphere.

When: 28 February - 2 March

Where: Marine Social

More info