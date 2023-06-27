Top 8 upcoming summer Anime to watch 2023

ALBAWABA- Here are the top Anime to look out for in the upcoming summer season this July. If you thought the previous season was amazing, just wait and see what is coming this summer!

1) Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season

10 DAYS UNTIL JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/woFQuJLnze — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKcontents) June 26, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is coming out on the 6th of July, It is without a doubt the most anticipated anime of the season. This season will introduce many new characters and focus on the ‘Hidden Inventory’ and ‘Shibuya Incident’ arcs.

Studio Mappa is going to be animating the show but fans are concerned because the original director (Seong-Hoo Park) of season one left to open up his new studio. Shouta Goshozono will be directing season 2.

Watch the Trailer here

2) Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu

The Popular Isekai Anime Mushoku Tensei makes a comeback with its next season, It will pick up where the first season left off and introduce more elements from the light novel. Studio Bind is going to be animating the show like in season 1.

Watch the trailer here

3) Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen - Ketsubetsu-tan

It is hard to not have heard of Bleach, it was considered one of the old ''Big Three'' anime next to One Piece and Naruto.

This season will continue the Thousand Year Blood War arc on the 8th of July and will be animated by Studio Peirott like in previous seasons.

Watch the trailer here

4) Horimiya: Piece

After two and a half years, Horimiya fans are finally getting the well-deserved season 2 of the series and it will be animated by Cloverworks like the previous season.

Stay tuned because Horimiya: Pieces is coming on the 1st of July.

Watch the trailer here

5) Bungou Stray Dogs 5th Season

BUNGOU STRAY DOGS SEASON 5TH KEY VISUAL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jCcpOPOXIY — Bsd.sushi (@Bsdsushi) March 29, 2023

Studio Bones are giving us the 5th season of Bungou Stray Dogs fast since season 4 released in the winter season of 2023. The new season is coming on the 12th of July.

Watch the trailer here

6) Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto

Anime Title: "Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto" (English: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead) #anime #zombie #Zom100 pic.twitter.com/eyyKXaT86A — Dk Senpai (@senpai_dk) June 11, 2023

Zom 100 is an upcoming anime by the same creator of the popular Manga that got adopted by Netflix Alice In Borderland. It has been a while since we got a zombie anime so fans are very excited to see what this show is going to offer!

Studio Bug Films' debut Anime Zom 100 is to drop on streaming services on the 12th of July.

click here to visit My Anime List for the description.

Watch the trailer here

7) Dekiru Neko wa Kyou mo Yuuutsu

El anime "Dekiru Neko wa Kyou mo Yuuutsu (The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today)" tendrá un total de 13 episodios, según confirma el listado de los Blu-ray. #dekineko



🎥Estudio: GoHands.

📅Fecha de estreno: 7 de julio. pic.twitter.com/PzA1ejXRiQ — Kudasai (@somoskudasai) June 25, 2023

Definitely takes the cake for the most unique Anime this season! Studio GoHands will be adopting the show from the original Web Manga. GoHands are known for their beautiful visuals and camera angles.

Expect the show to air on the 8th of July.

click here to visit My Anime List for the description.

Watch the trailer here

8) Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (2023)

Rurouni Kenshin makes a comeback after 25 years after its first Anime adaptation in 1998! The Anime will re-adopt the events from the Manga on the 7th of July.

The show will be animated by LidenFilms, the same studio behind the popular Tokyo Revengers and Yofukashi no Uta.

click here to visit My Anime List for the description.

Watch the trailer here