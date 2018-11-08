Top Indian Music Concerts in Dubai this Diwali

Bollywood superstars take centre stage in Dubai to celebrate the Festival of Lights (Pexels)

Diwali festivities may be the talk of the town, but that’s not all that’s planned for Dubai's Bollywood fans. From playback legends to a new generation of artists, everyone is making their way to Dubai over the next few weeks. Here are our top picks of grand live performances happening in the city:

Salaam Dubai 2018

If you’re looking for two Bollywood legends to share a stage, Salaam Dubai is where to find it. Shaan and KK will be performing a playlist of their greatest hits (so pretty much all of them) during a four-hour sing-along at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on 9 November.

A multi-award-winning playback singer with hits like ‘Deewangi ‘Deewangi’ and ‘Dus Bahane’, Shaan has been crowned the ‘Golden Voice of India’ and ‘Voice of Paradise’ during his nearly three-decades-long career. Not far behind him is the incredibly versatile KK, whose voice has embellished tracks for Bollywood superhits like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

When: 9 November

Tickets from AED100

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Neha Kakkar and Ankit Tiwari at Global Village

Superstars Neha Kakkar and Ankit Tiwari, voices behind many of Bollywood’s latest and greatest hits, are making their way to Global Village on 9 November. Take a break from the park’s endless shopping and entertainment to watch the artists perform catchy tunes like ‘Sunny Sunny Yaariyan’ and ‘Sun Raha Hein Na’ at the main stage beneath a sky filled with fireworks in honour of Diwali.

When: 9 November, 9pm

Tickets from AED15

Where: Main Stage, Global Village

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Neeraj Shridhar

For Bollywood fans, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy need no introduction. The iconic trio are taking over the stage at Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Bollywood Parks for an exclusive live performance on 9 November. Come back the next night for a concert by Neeraj Shridhar who was the lead vocalist for one of India’s top pop-rock groups, Bombay Vikings. While you’re there, sample a spread of delectable street foods or catch a Bollywood blockbuster at Rajmahal Theatre.

When: 9-10 November

Tickets from 99

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu

The playback king and queen of India are landing in Dubai this November for a concert that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will take audiences back to the days of pure romance and poetic melancholy with a playlist of their classic hits like Sanu’s ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’; and Yagnik’s ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’. Be sure to grab your tickets now for the 16 November concert at Dubai World Trade Centre.

When: 16 November

Tickets from AED75

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

