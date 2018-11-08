Top Indian Music Concerts in Dubai this Diwali
Diwali festivities may be the talk of the town, but that’s not all that’s planned for Dubai's Bollywood fans. From playback legends to a new generation of artists, everyone is making their way to Dubai over the next few weeks. Here are our top picks of grand live performances happening in the city:
Salaam Dubai 2018
If you’re looking for two Bollywood legends to share a stage, Salaam Dubai is where to find it. Shaan and KK will be performing a playlist of their greatest hits (so pretty much all of them) during a four-hour sing-along at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on 9 November.
A multi-award-winning playback singer with hits like ‘Deewangi ‘Deewangi’ and ‘Dus Bahane’, Shaan has been crowned the ‘Golden Voice of India’ and ‘Voice of Paradise’ during his nearly three-decades-long career. Not far behind him is the incredibly versatile KK, whose voice has embellished tracks for Bollywood superhits like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
When: 9 November
Tickets from AED100
Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Neha Kakkar and Ankit Tiwari at Global Village
Superstars Neha Kakkar and Ankit Tiwari, voices behind many of Bollywood’s latest and greatest hits, are making their way to Global Village on 9 November. Take a break from the park’s endless shopping and entertainment to watch the artists perform catchy tunes like ‘Sunny Sunny Yaariyan’ and ‘Sun Raha Hein Na’ at the main stage beneath a sky filled with fireworks in honour of Diwali.
When: 9 November, 9pm
Tickets from AED15
Where: Main Stage, Global Village
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Neeraj Shridhar
For Bollywood fans, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy need no introduction. The iconic trio are taking over the stage at Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Bollywood Parks for an exclusive live performance on 9 November. Come back the next night for a concert by Neeraj Shridhar who was the lead vocalist for one of India’s top pop-rock groups, Bombay Vikings. While you’re there, sample a spread of delectable street foods or catch a Bollywood blockbuster at Rajmahal Theatre.
When: 9-10 November
Tickets from 99
Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu
The playback king and queen of India are landing in Dubai this November for a concert that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will take audiences back to the days of pure romance and poetic melancholy with a playlist of their classic hits like Sanu’s ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’; and Yagnik’s ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’. Be sure to grab your tickets now for the 16 November concert at Dubai World Trade Centre.
When: 16 November
Tickets from AED75
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
