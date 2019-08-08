Top Selfie Spots in Dubai This August

Dubai is no stranger to Instagram-friendly neighbourhoods and destinations. From chic eateries to attractions with a vibrant ambience and awe-inspiring landscapes, this city has some of the best spots to get clicking. Find settings and inspiration for your next post with this round-up of Dubai’s top selfie spots.

The Beach

This lively boulevard in JBR has little competition as one of Dubai’s most photogenic beaches. With the lapping sea on one side and a string of trendy eateries on the other, The Beach by Meraas is a movie set in motion. In the day, bright sunlight and vibrant colours make for the quintessential summer shot and by night, Dubai’s glittering skyline adds a backdrop few neighbourhoods can match. Nearby, at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah – where The Laughter Factory takes place on 16 August – the perfect lifestyle snapshot awaits with white umbrellas and smooth sand on a private beach.

Aquaventure

This leading waterpark in Atlantis The Palm is flowing with photo-ops. Bring your waterproof cameras and GoPros to capture all the fun with friends or family. From The Leap of Faith’s high views overlooking the Palm Jumeirah to lounging along the lazy river, you will have many angles and scenes to choose from. While most people have daytime pictures of the destination, stand out with night shots at Aquaventure After Dark on 15 August. This after-hours pool party is said to be the most Instagrammable one in town with emoji-themed inflatables and live DJs.



Queen Elizabeth 2

The QE2 is a historic ocean liner that has been restored to her former elegance as Dubai’s first floating hotel. Docked at Port Rashid, she welcomes visitors aboard to explore her legacy via walking tours, dinners and live shows. Recreate iconic stills from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic in her regal interiors, pose with classy cruise views of the sea at Lido or snap a nautical-themed Instagram post at The Chartroom. If you need an excuse to visit, there’s plenty of live entertainment to catch aboard the ship, from comedy shows to boy band tribute concerts.

City Walk

Dubai’s buzzing City Walk district is always bursting with activity and energy. Its avenues are filled with quirky coffee shops and stylish restaurants where the picture looks as good as the food tastes. Reach into this mixed bag of photo-ops for your next social media post, whether it’s at The Green Planet, an urban tropical forest, or against the backdrop of City Walk 2’s sleek, contemporary architecture. You also have the chance to get the ultimate fan selfie with Westlife on 29 August as they perform at the brand new Coca-Cola Arena.

Downtown Dubai

Decorated with soaring skyscrapers, Downtown Dubai is a sight to see. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard is a rolling avenue framed by charming restaurants and beautiful hotels. Each block offers fabulous angles and backdrops but Dubai Opera adds that filter of elegance to your picture that few other structures can. Inspired by a dhow, this building pays homage to local history with a contemporary flair. Have a photoshoot outside the building or take a special tour through the ornate auditorium for insider shots. While you’re there, you can catch a screening of your favourite childhood films by Disney.

Ski Dubai

Snow in the desert? Surprise your friends abroad with a selfie at Ski Dubai. Build snowmen in the Snow Park, get a selfie with penguins or click an action-packed shot down the ski slope. Ski Dubai is perfect for candid shots as you enjoy all that the indoor snow zone has to offer. Warm-up afterwards with a stroll around the Mall of the Emirates, where you can catch a mesmerising acrobat and aerialists show until 16 August.