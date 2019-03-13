Top Spots For Nature Lovers in Dubai

From beaches to mountains, Dubai boasts diverse landscapes (Shutterstock)

Dubai is home to an array of breathtaking landscapes that can easily be forgotten in the city’s urban glitz and towering skyscrapers. But with sprawling deserts of silky sand, serene lakes, glittering beaches and desert flora, Dubai has extraordinary scenes for nature lovers.

Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve

Al Marmoom Reserve is the country’s first unfenced conservation site with 40 hectares of rolling desert and shrubland. This protected area is home to more than 204 native bird species, over 158 migratory bird species, 26 kinds of reptiles and 19 endangered animal species. It even features 10km of lakes where you may find the highest concentration of flamingos in the country. For fans whose Venn diagram of fitness and nature overlap, Al Marmoom offers exciting adventures such as group cycling activities, evening runs and more.

Hatta

This exclave – which means it’s a part of Dubai but not actually in Dubai – is a fabulous respite from the city’s hustle and bustle. Hatta is home to unbeatable sights and sporting opportunities, from biking along a mountain-lined trail to hiking up the Hajar Mountains. The Hatta Dam, a sparkling body of water, comes alive even more if you visit it at night, under the stars. Or, venture into the turquoise blue Hatta Lake onboard a kayak and make the most of the unmatched landscape. If you visit Dubai, you absolutely must visit Hatta, which is only an hour’s drive away.

Beaches

Dubai’s location on the Arabian Peninsula blesses the city with remarkable beaches known across the world. Whatever scene you’re looking for, you’ll find it here. If you want something laidback, Sunset Beach is all sun and sand, but if you want a Dubai-style day with the works, The Beach at JBR and La Mer are always buzzing with activity. Even visitors who wish to enjoy the city’s electric music and dance scene can get the best of both worlds at hotspots like Nikki Beach and Zero Gravity. Sit back, relax and enjoy the warm sun shining down on you as the waves of the Arabian Gulf lap at your toes.

Parks

Dubai isn’t all sand and desert – the city is also dotted with lush green parks, offering all a place to stop and smell the roses. With such great weather, there’s no better time to make the most of the outdoors. Pack a picnic and head to Zabeel Park, which hosts a variety of sights and seasonal events to entertain the whole family, or visit the water-lined Creek Park for more outdoor fun. Al Mamzar Beach Park has both grass and waves, while Mushrif Natural Park is a popular spot for bird-watching.

