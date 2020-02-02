Top Things To Do This Week In Dubai

A week full of culture and entertainment awaits you with live concerts, a literature festival and more. Gather your friends to finalise plans with this round-up of exciting happenings around Dubai.

End your Monday on a musical note

Head to Alserkal Avenue for a soulful performance by Leone Murphy at the award-winning Fridge Concert Series. A homegrown talent, Murphy is known to impress crowds with her original tracks and covers alike. Hear the South African-born songstress effortlessly transition between diverse genres, from pop and contemporary to classical and folk. Make an evening of it with a dose of artistic inspiration and browse through exhibitions at Jean-Paul Najar Foundation and The Third Line before the gig.

When: 3 February

Where: The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue

More info

Attend the region’s biggest Lit Fest

The annual Emirates Airline Festival of Literature returns to Dubai for another glamorous edition with a host of seminars, meet-and-greet opportunities and talks. The line-up includes celebrated authors, reporters, explorers and prominent literati, so take your pick to make the most of this showcase from 4-9 February. From children’s writing workshops to poetry under the stars and insightful debates, there is something for everyone.

When: 4-9 February

Where: InterContinental Dubai Festival City

More Info

Experience the magic of Global Village

Looking to get the entire family together for an evening of fun, food and culture? Visit Global Village, the world's leading multicultural amusement park. Explore the newly launched Korea and Azerbaijan pavillions or chase thrills on more than 100 exhilarating rides, including the new suspended roller coaster and Transylvania Towers. Dine on scrumptious delicacies from around the globe at over 170 food stalls, check out a collection of natural, scientific and human oddities at Ripley’s Believe It or Not and enjoy local music at this one-stop shop.

When: Until 4 April

Where: Global Village

More Info

Stay up to date with all that’s happening in Dubai with Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.