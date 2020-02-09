Top Things To Do This Week In Dubai

Brace yourself for an action-packed week of film screenings, concerts and traditional camel racing tournaments happening across the city.

Bid goodbye to your Monday blues with A-ha

Groove with the Grammy Award-winning pop group A-ha when they come to Dubai for the next leg of their Hunting High and Low Tour. After many successful performances in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and more, the Norwegian trio made up of Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy are ready to take the city by storm with two shows from 10-11 February. Book your tickets now to watch this sensational band play hits from their 1985 chart-topping debut album 2 by 2, including top singles such as Take On Me and The Sun Always Shines on TV.

When: 10 February

Where: Dubai Opera

Catch an award-winning Korean blockbuster movie

Cinephiles have their plans sorted as the city’s arthouse theatre, Cinema Akil, is screening the Korean feature Parasite twice this week. The film is about a family whose lives change dramatically when they start working for the wealthy Parks family and get involved in an unexpected event. With nominations and winnings at shows such as the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and more, this dark comedy thriller is a must-watch for movie buffs.

When: 9-12 February

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

Enjoy an exciting Emirati experience

If you are looking for an exhilarating midweek experience then make your way to the Al Marmoom Smart Camel Racing Track to watch 60 camels sprint to the finish line. A centuries-old tradition, camel racing is an integral part of the Emirati culture and an absolute must-do for residents and tourists. Cap this eventful day with a unique twist by activities such as stargazing, wildlife watching, dune cycling and a picnic by the lake at the nearby Al Marmoom Desert.

When: 12-13 February

Where: Al Marmoom Smart Camel Racing Track

