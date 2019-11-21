Top tips to catch the UAE National Day fireworks

Grab a great spot to watch one of Dubai’s spectacular fireworks shows during the UAE National Day holidays.

While the UAE celebrates 48 years of its union, you get to enjoy the long weekend in Dubai with a host of dazzling fireworks displays and festivities.

The city sure knows how to put on a show, and will brighten up the night sky across many of its waterfront locales. Join fellow residents and catch the fireworks on 1 and 2 December at Al Seef (8pm), La Mer (8:30) or The Beach at JBR (9pm) and at The Pointe on 2 December at 9pm.

You don’t want to be disappointed with a poor view when you reach your venue. There’s plenty going on around town, so plan ahead with your loved ones to best experience the destination you choose to visit. Arrive early or get a reservation at an alfresco dining spot nearby. If you’re at the beach, pack a picnic and take advantage of the outdoor winter weather and seaside vistas.

On 2 December, visitors to La Mer can stay on for a musical evening, as local superstar Balqees Fathi and Kuwait’s Essa Al Marzouq take the stage at 8:35pm. Meanwhile, those having their fill of cultural thrills at Global Village get a double dose of fun with fireworks and a concert by Emirati singer Hamad Al Amri at 9pm.

