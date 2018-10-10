Torian Bellisario Announces The Birth of Her Daughter

Torian is celebrating the birth of her first child (Source: Sleepinthegarden/ Instagram )

Celebrity couple Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The 32-year-old American actress and 37-year-old Canadian actor took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby girl.

Bellisario shared a photo of herself and Adams holding their daughter's hand. She voiced her gratitude and pride in the caption.

"I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy," the star wrote. "To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives."

"I couldn't be more proud to be her mother," she added. "To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be."